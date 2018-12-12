Global Facial Bone Contouring Market is Expected to Account for Over US$ 470.4 Mn by 2026 end - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing Virtual Representation on Social Media Expected to Fuel Revenue Growth of the Facial Bone Contouring Market

The growing concern regarding facial appearance among the general population in both developed and developing economies is estimated to increase the number of cosmetic surgeries. Social media plays a vital role in influencing people about aesthetic surgery and is changing the way of living with permanent solutions such as cosmetic procedures. Social media platforms are also motivating people to opt for aesthetic surgeries, it is an effective marketing tool, which has increased the referrals for aesthetic surgeries. The internet is playing a vital role in the growing adoption of facial bone contouring owing to the presence of large information regarding cosmetics surgeries in the form of research papers, blogs, testimonies, images as well as videos. Social media has gradually changed the landscape of therapeutics and cosmetic surgery and has influenced a large of population, which is expected to drive the growth of the facial bone contouring market. According to a latest research by the company, the global facial bone contouring market is expected to account for over US$ 470.4 Mn, in terms of value, by 2026 end. The report on facial bone contouring market further projects significant growth potential with average year-on-year growth rate pegged at 2.0 % through 2026.

The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) states that approximately 60% of the patients get information about plastic surgery online through various websites. It is the leading potential research media for the patients, even before the consultation with an expert. The increasing awareness among people will help them to understand the exact area for surgery and the available platforms for the surgery. The internet and online marketing platforms are helping public to gain knowledge regarding the advantages of facial bone contouring procedures. This has also increased awareness among the general population about facial bone contouring surgery. Besides, increasing medical tourism is also expected to play a vital role in the growth of the market. Many travel & tourism companies offer all-inclusive vacation packages, which also includes aesthetic surgery.

Although the adoption of facial bone contouring surgery is increasing, the risks associated with the facial bone countering procedures are expected to dent the growth of the facial bone countering market. Besides, facial bone contouring surgeries are costly, which acts as a barrier in mass adoption. Low-cost options are available but they involve unexperienced or non-medical professionals. Lack of reimbursement policies in underdeveloped and developing countries is also expected hamper the growth of the facial bone contouring market.

The company has segmented the facial bone contouring market on the basis of surgery type, end user and regions. Based on surgery type, the facial bone contouring market has been segmented into zygomatic bone surgery, mentoplasty & genioplasty, rhinoplasty and maxilla & mandible surgery. Rhinoplasty is expected to hold large share in the facial bone contouring market. The trend of Rhinoplasty is growing as men & women these days want to maintain their individuality, their unique look. Maximum number of rhinoplasty surgeries are performed in Iran. According to a study conducted by the Rhinology Research Society of Iran in co-operation with Johns Hopkins University suggested that Rhinoplasty is performed seven times more than U.S.

The global facial bone contouring market has been segmented across regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and MEA. Latin America, followed by Asia Pacific, is expected to hold substantial revenue share in the global facial bone contouring market. North America is also expected to hold large share in the facial bone contouring market. Emerging regions such as MEA and APAC are also expected to witness lucrative growth in the global facial bone contouring market.

Based on end users, the facial bone contouring market is segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics. The hospitals segment is expected to hold large share in the facial bone contouring market.

