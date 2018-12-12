SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global SLA Resin Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005325/en/

Global SLA Resin Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The exponential growth of the dental implants market in the US and Europe has resulted in the strong demand for SLA resins for dental fabrication purposes. SpendEdge's latest market intelligence report on the SLA resin market states that the higher preference for 3D printing in sectors like aerospace and automotive will result in the higher demand for SLA resins since they are used to print active and passive electronic components. Download a free brochure of our SLA resin market intelligence report here!

A comprehensive overview of the cost and volume drivers and common pricing models are offered in this SLA resin market intelligence report. Such insights lay down the foundation for a fact-based procurement model that can forecast sales and profitability of products. This SLA resin market intelligence report also offers detailed information on the category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve cost-savings. It also offers a coverage of the sustainability practices and the risk management/mitigation strategies to improve category spend. Request for a free customization if you want information that is tailored to your every requirement.

"We recommend that the buyers identify sourcing consortiums to procure higher quantities of SLA resins to minimize the effect of customs duties on the overall procurement costs," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. "This should be done with a view of the highly fragmented supplier market that triggers sourcing complexities," added Angad.

This SLA resin market intelligence report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the years to come:

Fluctuations in crude oil prices is a key risk factor in the category

Engaging with sourcing consortiums will reduce buyers' TCO for SLA resins

Buy the full procurement research report on SLA resins here!

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: SLA resin market

US market insights

Supplier cost structure of the insurance services in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want customized information from the SLA Resin market intelligence report? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view the table of contents of this SLA Resin market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Aluminum Sulfate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Industrial Ethanol Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005325/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us