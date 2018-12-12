Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2018) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC) ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), an early development stage bio-tech company focusing on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its first 100 Canadian manufactured eBalance devices.

Upon receiving its Certificate of Conformity, qualifying the eBalance devices as Class A (professional use) and Class B (in home use) as well as its CSA, CE and UL Certifications for meeting electrical safety and emission standards from LabTest Certification Inc., the Company collaborated with its production facility operated by NDS Electronic Solutions Inc. ("NDS") in order to manufacture the eBalance devices. NDS is a British Columbia owned and operated business. The devices are manufactured in accordance with the design specifications and stringent standards imposed by the Company.

In addition, the Company has reached an agreement with Live Current Media Inc. ("LIVC") to extend the Letter of Intent (the "LOI") for an additional 90 day period. Under the LOI the Company will grant LIVC exclusive worldwide distribution rights of the eBalance devices for home based use. For additional information, please refer to the Company's News Release issued on September 14, 2018.

About Cell MedX Corp.

Cell MedX Corp. is an early development stage bio-tech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness and alleviate complications associated with medical conditions including, but not limited to, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and high blood pressure. For moe information about the Company and its technology please visit our website at www.cellmedx.com/investors/overview/. For the Company's newsletter please visit www.cellmedx.com/media/newsletters/.

