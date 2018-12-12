Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2018) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software, is happy to announce that Vertex, Inc., the leading provider of integrated tax technology solutions, has selected MediaValet to improve global access and distribution of its corporate brand assets.





Figure 1: Vertex Selects MediaValet to Support Sales and Marketing Across the Globe

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3817/41602_d0b003a604b779f4_001full.jpg

Founded in 1978, Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise tax solutions to over half of the Fortune 500, as well as organizations of all sizes worldwide; from the biggest brands in the world to main street stores.

Before implementing MediaValet, Vertex relied on shared local drives to store and distribute its corporate marketing and sales assets across its global locations. Further, the US-based marketing operations team needed to manage version control, rights management and brand integrity, as well as the large volume of requests from multiple time zones around the world.

"We needed a technology platform that would serve as a central repository of key assets, enabling our teams to be efficient and ensure brand consistency in telling our story as we scale our business," stated Jeff Foucher, Chief Marketing Officer at Vertex. "After seeing the MediaValet platform in action, we were pleased by the speed of their application and ease of use for both marketing and non-marketing staff."

Vertex now has a highly secure, centralized, cloud-based media hub to support its global marketing and sales operations, and MediaValet provides 24x7 support and training.

"When managing sales and marketing across multiple offices around the world, it's common for organizations to face challenges managing the consistency of their brand and messaging and providing adequate support," noted David MacLaren, Founder & CEO of MediaValet. "We're honored to have been selected by Vertex to help them take control of their assets, increase productivity, and reduce costs."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available in 140 countries, 54 Microsoft data center regions, around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core DAM capabilities and local desktop-to-cloud support for creative teams, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Oracle Marketing Cloud (Eloqua), Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

For further information, please contact:

David MacLaren

Tel: (604) 688-2321

david.maclaren@mediavalet.com

Babak Pedram

Tel: (416) 644-5081

babak.pedram@mediavalet.com

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."