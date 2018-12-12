Zeux to List Hedera's Native HBAR Token in Its Digital Payment Wallet

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zeux , a disruptive company which seeks to integrate several key financial services including payments, banking and investment into one app, announced that it will list Hedera's HBAR tokens, once openly available, in its digital payment wallet, to allow users to spend HBAR for all POS payments.

Zeux is a world-first. Pioneering an integration of all financial services for its users, you can see and manage everything in one single app. Aggregated mobile payments, transfers and banking means no more jumping from service to service, app to app; Zeux puts everything conveniently into one place. It will also have an in-built investment platform and a foreign exchange function which can be used free of charge anywhere in the world. Backed up by biometrics, distributed ledger technology and AI, Zeux is already promising to be of real assistance to its users.

Where it will really disrupt the market, however, is with its crypto functions. In addition to traditional fiat payment services, Zeux will employ near-field communication technology so its users can store and spend their crypto at point of sale machines just like fiat currencies at all the places where Apple Pay and Samsung Pay are accepted.

"Hedera's powerful hashgraph technology makes it attractive to Zeux. Their platform offers the ability to conduct transactions with unparalleled speed and security, and hence the ability to scale for mass adoption as a network. We believe Hedera will become one of most dominant networks in the decentralized world. Hence listing HBAR, the Hedera token, is essential for us to build our all-in-one fiat and crypto money app." - Frank Zhou, CEO & Founder of Zeux.

"Zeux is an extremely promising project, positioned to disrupt the financial services and the crypto payments world. They are tackling the significantly important problem of crypto payments for daily purchases, and aiming to provide a one-stop-shop for fiat and financial services. What most interests us in working with Zeux is the chance to increase the adoption of HBAR tokens which we think will be a core digital asset. People who hold HBAR will now be able to spend directly and easily in a broad set of stores." - Tom Trowbridge, President, Hedera.

The company is FCA authorised, and is soft launching their product in Nov 2018. In 2019 they will officially be launching their operations within the EU. By 2020, the company hopes to launch its product world-wide.

The company has introduced the ZeuxCoin Token (ZUC) in its ecosystem. It is a payment token for all the fees in the platform. You can also expect various holding benefits like cashback on crypto payments plus discounted fees on each investment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797339/Zeux_CEO_and_Hedera_CEO.jpg