Novume Solutions, Inc.: Novume CEO Exercises Option to Purchase Additional Company Shares

Robert A. Berman, through Avon Road Partners L.P., purchased more than 4.3 million shares

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2018 / Novume Solutions, Inc . (NASDAQ: NVMM) announced today that its CEO, Robert A. Berman, has exercised an option to purchase 4,318,857 shares of Novume common stock. The transaction was executed on December 10, 2018 at a purchase price of $0.5155 per share. Berman made the purchase on behalf of Avon Road Partners L.P., of which he is the general partner. Following this transaction, Berman owns 23.8% of Novume's common stock.

'I thought that now was an appropriate time to express my confidence in Novume's future and join with other members of our Board of Directors who have recently increased their ownership in the company,' said Berman.

About Novume Solutions, Inc.

Novume provides products and services to both government and private sector clients, with an emphasis on public safety, risk management and workforce solutions. We are a holding company that integrates technology and human capital to solve complex client challenges in today's world. We provide Solutions for a New Generation. For more information, please visit novume.com, or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Novume Solutions, Inc. and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'may,'should,' expects,'plans,'anticipates,'could,'intends," 'target,'projects,' contemplates,'believes,'estimates,'predicts,'potential,' or ' continue,' by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Matthew Bretzius

FischTank Marketing and PR

matt@fischtankpr.com

Investor Contact:

Robert Berman

Novume Solutions

ir@novume.com

SOURCE: Novume Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530296/Novume-CEO-Exercises-Option-to-Purchase-Additional-Company-Shares