Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2018) - American Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) (FSE: 5LA) ("American Lithium" or the "Company") has received historic assay data for samples taken from Claystone sedimentary rocks on the Colorado Claims on the northern extension of its Fish Lake Valley property. The highest-grade sample was confirmed using the SciAps Inc. handheld Z300 Laser-induced breakdown spectroscope, ("LIBS").

Four samples assayed by ALS Chemex in 2010 returned the following historic results:

Sample # Li ppm B ppm RECON-312 500 320 RECON-313 930 500 RECON-314 580 160 RECON-315 304 280

*Sample results stated in the historic reports have not been verified by the Company, and readers are cautioned not to place undue weight on such results.The historical grades are considered relevant; however, the reliability, assumptions, parameters and methods used in preparing the reports are unknown.

The Company conducted an initial site visit on November 29, 2018 of location Sample Recon-301 and conducted on-site analysis using the LIBS* device. Three analysis returned Li assay values of 1142, 984 and 1037 ppm Li, averaging 1054 ppm Li, a 13% increase over the historic 2010 ALS Chemex numbers.

*The Z300 hand held LIBS analyser was calibrated for lithium using sample splits from American Lithium's nearby TLC Lithium project which has similar grade ranges to what is reported here. The TLC samples were sent for analysis by ICP-MS with ALS Analytical in Reno Nevada. ALS returnedpulp splits which were used for the calibration process. Field assays are useful for prospecting and targeting but do not replace formal third-party sample analysis.

The sample locations are found in the Rhyolite Ridge Tuff unit that hosts the nearby Rhyolite Ridge Lithium/Boron claystone deposit. Detailed sampling and mapping is planned to expand on the nearly one by one half kilometer extent of this mineralization as well as identifying mineral extension beyond the known samples. The Rhyolite Ridge Tuff has been mapped as extending to the north into the Company's GAP Claims.

Company CEO, Mike Kobler states, "The use of the Z300 handheld LIBS analyzer is a game changer as we can prospect for lithium in real time. The assays provide a clear path forward for our lithium claystone targeting strategy and it further expands on our exploration target area to the north and northeast of the Fish Lake basin as we look to define an economically significant lithium claystone deposit."





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4734/41579_e9f3b4b7e4105b5a_001full.jpg

About American Lithium Corp.

American Lithium is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium deposits within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The Company is currently exploring and developing two projects, the FLV and TLC Projects, in the highly prospective Esmeralda Lithium District in Nevada. These projects, within 30 miles of each other, are close to infrastructure, 3.5 hours south of the Tesla Gigafactory, and in the same basinal environment as Albemarle's Silver Peak Lithium Mine, and the advancing deposits and resources including Ioneer's (formerly Global Geosciences) Rhyolite Ridge and Cypress Development's Clayton Valley Project.

Historic samples were collected by Nevada Alaska Mining Co. and sent to ALS Chemex (now ALS Analytical) in Reno Nevada for analysis by aqua regia leach ICPMS, (ME-MS41r). The technical information within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Collins, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

