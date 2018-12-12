Expected Passing of Farm Bill to Influence Expansion of Hemp and Cannabis Grow Projects

PALM BEACH, Florida, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hemp & Cannabis farmers and producers are anticipating a massive victory in the form of the 2018 Farm Bill, which is expected to pass before the end of the year. Grow operations are already gearing up as U.S. Congress is expected to pass the 2018 Farm Bill with a provision that would define industrial hemp a regular agricultural crop, clarifying the legal status of extracts and allowing hemp growers to buy federally-subsidized crop insurance. Hemp's inclusion in the Farm Bill was sponsored by the most powerful US senator, Mitch McConnell, the chamber's majority leader. Some have gone as far as saying this bill could make cannabis the new tobacco equivalent, generating billions of dollars on an annual basis. Growth has already been exception prior to the passing of this bill, with the amount of industrial hemp increasing from less than 5,000 acres to nearly 35,000 acres in the span of just three years. Active companies in the Cannabis market this week include Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC:NUGS), MedMen Enterprises Inc (CSE:MMEN) (OTC:MMNFF), Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF), Freedom Leaf Inc. (OTC:FRLF), MariMed Inc. (OTC:MRMD).

Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:NUGS) BREAKING NEWS: Cannabis Strategic Ventures today announced a major common share restructuring led by Chief Executive Officer, Simon Yu, who will cancel 60 million shares as part of the Company's efforts to increase shareholder value and to uplist on the OTCQB Venture Market Place. The OTCQB Tier, which has more stringent reporting standards, compliance requirements and requires that companies maintain minimum share prices and be fully reporting, provides investors with increased transparency. Typically, uplisting to a higher tier results in greater awareness and liquidity for the issuer.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures latest share restructuring expands on an August 2018 undertaking where the Company canceled 75.6 million shares, including 20 million from Yu. Both share cancellations aim to increase value for investors and to qualify the company for OTCQB uplisting.

"2018 has been a tremendous year for the cannabis industry, marijuana stocks and cannabis investors. Reducing the number of outstanding shares increases the value for our shareholders and signals management's commitment to building an industry-leading organization," said Simon Yu, CEO, Cannabis Strategic Ventures. "Along with increasing shareholder value, moving to a higher tier exchange is a priority for our Company. OTCQB, will help broaden our shareholder base, provide better access to institutional investors and create additional value to current shareholders." Read this and more news for Cannabis Strategic Ventures at:http://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-nugs

MedMen Enterprises Inc (CSE:MMEN.CN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) recently announced it has closed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a dispensary license in Emeryville, California from B12, LLC. Pursuant to the Acquisition, the Company paid a combination of cash at closing and shares of MedMen in an undisclosed amount.* The transaction closed within 90 days of signing. With the closing of the Acquisition, MedMen will have one of only two adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses issued in the City of Emeryville, just outside San Francisco. MedMen currently operates eight dispensaries in Southern California. The Emeryville dispensary will be located in the commercial heart of the East Bay and is expected to open in 2019.

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL.CN) (OTCQB:ISOLF), expanding the company's sales channels and entering the golf market driving CBD performance products to golf enthusiasts and professionals, recently announced the appointment of Mr. Trent Gray as channel manager of the Iso-Sport Golf Division. With an undeniable passion for golf spanning nearly four decades, Gray's experience in the sport from the fairway to the clubhouse is impressive. He was introduced to golf at the age of 8 and began playing and winning local club tournaments and junior championships just a few short years later. He would go on to compete at a high level in district and state tournaments throughout his youth. Before his first year of college was over, Gray was offered his first official job in golf as an Assistant Golf Professional. This began a career in the industry with jobs ranging from Tournament Director to Head Golf Professional.

Freedom Leaf Inc. (OTCQB:FRLF) recently announced it has entered into an LOI to acquire Hemp2o, a brand of hemp-infused beverages co-founded by San Francisco cannabis entrepreneur and rapper Gilbert Milam Jr., better known by his stage name Berner. Hemp2o, which offers eight flavors of organic hemp-infused beverages including top selling flavors "Sunset Sherbert", "Strawberry Watermelon", and "Blueberry Apricot", expects to generate over $2.0 million of revenue in calendar 2018. Its beverages are currently sold by national retailers including selected Whole Foods on the W. Coast, 700 Safeway/Albertsons on the W. Coast and in the S. West, selected Target locations in Los Angeles and San Francisco as well as on Amazon.com. The transaction, which involves a combination of both cash and Freedom Leaf stock, is expected to close in December. The addition of Hemp2o to the Freedom Leaf family of CBD brands will expand the spectrum of Freedom Leaf products into virtually every delivery medium, adding beverages to its current SKUs of tinctures, vaporizers, and transdermal creams. The combined companies will also benefit from consolidated production operations and economies of scale on selling through both of the respective companies' sales channels.

MariMed Inc. (OTCQB:MRMD) recently announced it has has invested $30 million in GenCanna, and the companies have created a strategic partnership, including a long-term supply agreement. The partnership expands MariMed's robust product development capabilities and strengthens GenCanna Global's position as a global leader in the Hemp CBD industry. MariMed, a multi-state operator that develops and manages cannabis facilities and branded product lines, intends to create a product and branding business unit focused on the development and distribution of Hemp CBD-derived products. GenCanna is deploying the proceeds of the investment to dramatically expand its production capacity, and extend its position as the global leader in high-quality hemp CBD production, with fully legal sales throughout the U.S. and internationally.

