Australia's New South Wales Government has launched its ambitious pumped hydro roadmap designed to back the rising level of wind and solar in the energy mix. Meanwhile, the board of government-owned energy provider Snowy Hydro has given the green light to its landmark $4 billion pumped hydro expansion project, Snowy 2.0.From pv magazine Australia Currently the cheapest source of stored energy, pumped hydro storage is expected to play a major role in securing the stability of the Australian grid. This week, big announcements were made as Snowy 2.0 moved forward and 24 other NSW projects officially ...

