A new analysis by Credit Suisse forecasts that installed residential solar capacity in the United States could grow more than 3x to reach 41 GW by 2025, and shows that there is plenty of space on rooftops to do this. From pv magazine USA When most Americans think of the energy transition, they often picture of the iconic image of solar panels on the roof of a single family home. However, rooftop solar on homes and businesses actually makes up a relatively small portion of the overall electricity generated by renewables. This portion is very different from state to state. According to EIA data, ...

