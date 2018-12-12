New advisors bring decades of K-12 leadership experience protecting students and staff against the ever-growing cybersecurity risks facing the nation's schools to the iboss team

iboss, a leader in cloud security, today announced the appointment of three nationally recognized public education officials as Senior Education Advisors. Ronald Chandler, CIO, Harvard Business School, Debbie Karcher, former CIO of Miami Dade County Schools and Dr. Rick Miller, former Superintendent at Santa Ana Unified School District USD and Riverside USD, will support iboss' efforts to provide the K-12 community with strategic guidance associated with proactive and sustainable cybersecurity policies and practices.

"Schools remain a top target for attackers, and as many of them transition to the cloud, they are facing new cybersecurity challenges," said Paul Martini, CEO and co-founder, iboss. "From the need to support multiple devices and operating systems to ensuring all students and staff have consistent cloud access regardless of location, schools need solutions that focus on securing students and their devices from anywhere. As the education community expands its use of digital resources in the cloud, we are honored to have these trusted advisors join in the effort to ensure our school districts receive relevant and timely thought leadership. Ron, Debbie and Rick's experience and expertise across the education community will help advance our mission to provide safe and secure education technology inside the classroom and anywhere school employees and students go."

As highly respected education reformers, the new senior advisors bring decades of K-12 leadership experience as trusted cybersecurity advisors to IT leaders, superintendents and board members to the iboss team. They will strengthen iboss' efforts to provide the K-12 community with the knowledge and awareness in context with state and federal government regulations. In addition, they will provide guidance and support related to internal school policies and local funding challenges that often hamper the reform of outdated data and online security practices.

As the CIO of Harvard Business School, Chandler has more than 20 years of experience in corporate strategy, technology strategic planning, systems management and project management, holding leadership roles in education and other industries. During his career, he has led and managed large IT teams through complex and expansive education technology reform. As a senior education advisor, Chandler will collaborate with the nations K-12 IT leaders and brings relevant experience that will help generate awareness and reform for the nation's public education cybersecurity posture. He previously served as the CIO of Oakland Public Schools and the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) the nation's second largest school district. Chandler currently serves as co-chair of the K-12 National Advisory Council on Cybersecurity (K-12 NACC), on the Intel Education Advisory Board and on the National Advisory Council on Education Technology.

Karcher has experience successfully implementing enterprise systems that revitalize operations while maintaining the integrity of its data and network infrastructures. Notably, as the former CIO for the nation's fourth-largest school district, Karcher directed the information systems and a network infrastructure that included more than 400 schools and administrative locations with over 390,000 connected devices. She currently sits as the NACC co-chair, where she is leading important work to introduce a K-12 cybersecurity framework.

Dr. Miller brings more than 25 years' experience as a superintendent and nationally respected school leader to the iboss team. He has directly contributed to the advancements of the use of education technology, which led to substantive education technology innovation across California. In his role, Dr. Miller will apply his experience working with school boards, superintendents, executive cabinets and parent groups, to bring a deeper level of awareness and alignment on proactive cybersecurity strategies. He will advise on projects related to reforming school policy and developing cohesive organizational structures that assure successful and sustainable education technology innovation. As a former member of California's K-12 High Speed Network Advisory Board, Dr. Miller was responsible for policy and administrative leadership. He was appointed by the California State Superintendent of Schools Torlakson to the state's education task force.

The iboss cloud secures students Internet access on any device, from any location, in the cloud. By shifting the focus of security from network perimeters to following users, iboss provides students consistent cloud security whether they are at home or at school while eliminating the need to purchase appliances. The result is stronger security to protect students from cyber threats while reducing the cost and resources that typically come with appliances.

Most recently, iboss partnered with Project Tomorrow to publish the Speak Up Research Project for Digital Learning. The research highlights responses from district administrators and school and district technology leaders from around the country about their data privacy concerns and the current use of cloud computing among students and teachers.

