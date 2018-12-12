Nexthink Raises $85 Million to Help Companies Improve the Digital Employee Experience

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 12, 2018, the leader in digital employee experience management software for enterprises, today announced it has secured an $85 million funding round. The financing was led by Index Ventures and includes participation from returning investors Highland Europe , Forestay Capital , VI Partners , Auriga Partners and Galéo Capital and new investors TOP Funds and Olivier Pomel, Co-founder and CEO of Datadog .



Over the past few years, Nexthink has achieved exponential growth to become the leader in digital employee experience. Its innovative technology allows IT departments to become proactive by having real-time visibility across the digital workplace, gather real-time feedback from employees and automate remediations. Customers experience up to a 30 percent reduction of IT incidents, resulting in dramatic savings in support costs and less employee frustration. The platform also allows companies to transform the digital workplace with real-time analytics across the entire end-user computing landscape.

With more than 7 million endpoints across 900 enterprise customers, such as market leaders Adobe, Advocate Healthcare, BlackRock, Commerzbank, Safran, Sega HARDlight, Tiffany & Co., Vitality, Wipro and Western Union, Nexthink is leading the way in helping to deliver optimized digital experiences to employees across the enterprise.

The funds will be used to accelerate Nexthink's global sales efforts, drive the continued enhancement of its digital employee experience management platform for enterprises and fuel the company's international growth and expansion in key markets, including the United States.

In a recent report about employee experience in the workplace, Forrester Research stated that: "EX [employee experience] has emerged as a key frontier for competitive advantage due to its critical role in successful employee recruitment and retention. Providing a good working environment is a key contributor to employee satisfaction. Among the most significant indicators that employees are satisfied is their feeling that they're equipped with the tools and technologies that enable them to get meaningful work done efficiently."

Nexthink also announced that Index Ventures' Partner and Founder, Neil Rimer, has joined the company's board of directors. "Businesses around the world are becoming more employee-centric. They have recognized that talent is their biggest asset and that a better experience for their workforce is a real competitive advantage. By proactively measuring the performance of IT systems from the employee's point of view, Nexthink removes the frustrations that many employees encounter almost every working day," said Rimer. "Based on this compelling proposition, Pedro and his team have created a leader in a category that is forecast to expand significantly over the coming years. We're thrilled to be working with Nexthink."

According to International Data Corporation, enterprises will spend almost $2 trillion per year by 2022 to drive digital transformation agendas. As companies fundamentally shift the way they do business and re-think how employees accomplish daily tasks, real-time visibility into the performance of workplace technologies is critical, so that potential issues can be quickly and efficiently remediated before they negatively impact the ability of employees to do their jobs. With Nexthink's digital employee experience management platform, enterprise IT teams leverage automation to seamlessly respond to disruptions - ensuring that digital transformation efforts are successful, without taking a toll on the employee experience or overall business productivity.

"The job of the IT is to provide great services to employees and today they have been struggling with how to do this while reducing costs. This issue is compounded by expectations from a workforce that demands great quality of IT systems at work. We believe the answer is to add an employee-centric view of the IT and we have the most powerful platform to achieve that," said Pedro Bados, Co-founder and CEO of Nexthink. "We plan to use the funds to continue growing in our key markets and add fuel to our product development teams. We have many great innovations in the pipeline."

By helping customers prevent IT-driven productivity losses, Nexthink enables some of the world's leading brands to improve the efficiency of their IT departments and boost employee production by delivering optimized digital employee experiences.

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the global leader in digital experience management. Our products allow enterprises to create highly productive digital workplaces for their employees by delivering an optimal end-user experience. Through a unique combination of real-time analytics, automation and employee feedback across all endpoints, Nexthink helps IT teams to meet the needs of the modern digital workplace. Learn more at www.nexthink.com .