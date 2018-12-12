Wall Street Horizon Expands Corporate Event Dataset with Addition of Preliminary Earnings Announcements

Company is the First to Track This Market-moving Information Enabling Investors to Anticipate Volatility

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2018 / Wall Street Horizon , the leading provider of corporate event data to institutional investors, today announced the addition of preliminary earnings announcements to its corporate event datasets. The company is the only events data vendor providing this market-moving information covering 7,000 equities worldwide.

A preliminary earnings announcement (also called preliminary result), is a financial statement issued at the end of a reporting period but before the release of the official earnings numbers. Releasing preliminary earnings per share (EPS) results can create volatility in the equities and derivatives markets, affecting the company's stock price. By tracking this information, institutional investors and traders can obtain greater insight into a company's financial health, as well as gain an edge over their peers.

Companies often pre-announce earnings in order to incorporate pertinent information beyond financials, such as acquisition announcements, regulatory concerns, share repurchases, or to provide a warning to investors about either missing or beating analyst expectations.

"We know it's paramount to stay on top of any behavioral change in the way companies release information," said Barry L. Star, Founder and CEO of Wall Street Horizon. "Monitoring company-issued preliminary announcements has become critical for savvy market participants to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility."

Institutional traders and investors can receive preliminary results data in a variety of formats, including XML files, a streaming feed, API and GUI. The addition of preliminary announcements comes on the heels of the firm's recent enhancements to its customizable web-based application, Enchilada, which provides one point of access to extremely accurate and timely corporate event data.

