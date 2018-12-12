Digital Assets Index with a capped basket of larger coins for broad diversification

MV Index Solutions (MVIS), and ITI Funds, a modern buy-side intermediary, advisory and asset management business, have launched the ITI Funds Crypto Index (ticker: ITIFC), a capitalization weighted, capped crypto index based on cryptocurrencies selected from a top 30 list.

The ITI Funds Crypto Index provides a diversified, long-term and non-speculative investment approach based on a selected list of cryptocurrencies. The index methodology includes a 15% cap on any component which ensures constant diversification.

The coins in the eligible universe of the ITI Funds Crypto Index have to fulfil several conditions such as liquidity, recognition and availability of an insured cold storage solution.

"We are excited to launch this index with ITI Funds," said Thomas Kettner, Managing Director at MVIS. "Starting with nine digital assets, the index is a dynamic instrument which covers the broader market while at the same time staying within the safest and most recognized names of this new asset class."

Gleb Yakovlev, CEO of ITI Funds, explains: "We aim to launch the first fund structure based on the ITIFC Index (ITI Funds Crypto SCSp) within the next few weeks. We want to offer an opportunity to invest in a new asset class via a diversified product serviced by well-known fund management professionals and top asset servicing providers. In addition to the broad number of components, we also apply a cap to larger coins, which guarantees a wider distribution of weights and helps to avoid a dominance of any single coin."

Key Index Features

Full Market Capitalisation (bn USD): 84.99 bln USD

Number of Components: 9

Base Date/Base Value: 31 Dec 2016/100

Note to Editors:

About MVIS www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 13 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About ITI Funds www.iti-funds.com

ITI Funds is a modern buy-side intermediary, advisory and asset management business within emerging and global markets. ITI Funds offers a world-class controllable access to alternative investments and ETFs, and the ability to use products with different risk characteristics and investment horizons to investors and a high-end infrastructure and technology, highly qualified and experienced operational management, and coordinated distribution support to portfolio managers.

About ITI Funds Crypto SCSp

ITI Funds Crypto SCSp is based on the ITI Funds fund platform in Luxembourg. The Fund offers a simple and convenient way to a one-click investment in cryptocurrency index that tracks the performance of a list of crypto assets from the top 30 market leaders. It allows to have an exposure to the new asset class under secured and legally compliant regulatory framework.

Important disclosure

The MVIS indices are protected through various intellectual property rights and unfair competition and misappropriation laws. In particular, Van Eck Associates Corporation has registered the 'MVIS' trademark. You require a license to launch any product whose performance is linked to the value of a particular MVIS index and for all use of the MVIS name or name of the MVIS index in the marketing of the product.

Investments into crypto currencies and/or digital assets are subject to material and high risk including the risk of total loss. The calculated prices may not be achieved by investors as the calculated price is based on prices from different trading platforms. Furthermore, an investment into crypto currencies and/or digital assets may become illiquid depending on the trading platform or investment product used for the specific investment. Investors should carefully review all risk factors disclosed by the relevant trading platform or in the product documents of relevant investment products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005453/en/

Contacts:

Media and Index

Nibha Manandhar, MV Index Solutions

+49 (0)69 4056 695 22

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com



Product Contact (ITI Funds Crypto SCSp)

+44 (0) 20 3889 8333



Gleb Yakovlev, Director

gleb.yakovlev@itifunds.com



Elio Manca, Sales

elio.manca@itifunds.com



Marat Krimskiy, Project Manager

marat.krimskiy@itifunds.com