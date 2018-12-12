Sunshine Biopharma Inc.: Sunshine Biopharma Signs an Agreement with Crocus Laboratories for Manufacturing of Adva-27a Anticancer Drug

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2018 / Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: SBFM), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of aggressive forms of cancer, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Crocus Laboratories Inc. (Crocus), a Montreal based company for assistance in the manufacturing of Adva-27a. Crocus will help Sunshine in the development of a large-scale process for the manufacturing of 2 to 5 kilograms of Adva-27a, Sunshine's lead anticancer compound targeted for Pancreatic Cancer. The material which will ultimately be generated by a contract manufacturing organization will be used for animal toxicity studies and clinical trials.

About Crocus Laboratories Inc.

Crocus Laboratories Inc. is a Canadian medicinal chemistry company engaged in the design and synthesis of new chemical entities, including enzyme inhibitors, receptor modulators and compound libraries. The Crocus team has extensive experience in drug discovery and development, particularly in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. More information about Crocus is available at www.crocuslaboratories.com.

About Sunshine Biopharma's Adva-27a

Adva-27a is Sunshine Biopharma's proprietary anticancer compound. Tests conducted on Adva-27a have demonstrated the drug's effectiveness at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells including Pancreatic Cancer cells, Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells, Breast Cancer cells, and Uterine Sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University's Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada. Sunshine Biopharma is owner of all patents and intellectual property pertaining to Adva-27a.

