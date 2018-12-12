Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2018) - Fortem Resources Inc. (TSXV: FTM) (OTCQB: FTMR) (the "Company" or "Fortem") is pleased to announce that the Company has submitted its application to list its common shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ"). By up-listing to the NASDAQ, the Company believes it will gain new exposure and access to a larger base of retail and institutional investors in both the US and internationally. The Company also believes that the up-listing will provide a venue to unlock the full value of its natural resource and energy projects. Management feels strongly that the up-listing will bring significant value to the Company.

The listing of the Company's common shares on NASDAQ remains subject to the approval of NASDAQ and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol FTM and on the OTCQB under the symbol FTMR until NASDAQ approval and up-listing.

About Fortem

Fortem is an oil and gas corporation, which holds properties in Alberta and Utah. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Utah in the United States. The Company is seeking North American and International expansion through an acquisition strategy.

For further information about Fortem, please visit the company website at www.fortemresources.com

