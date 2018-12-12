Cyber Security 1 AB: SETUP OF A GLOBAL ADVISORY BOARD WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF JOSEPH J. GRANO JR. AS CHAIRMAN

- Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) (the) ("") (Nasdaq First North: CYB1), an international leader in Cyber Security and Governance, Risk and Compliance services, is today delighted to announce the appointment of Joseph J. Grano Jr. to set up and chair the CYBER1 Global Advisory Board ("") with immediate effect.

Mr Grano brings with him a wealth of experience in business and has more than 30 years' experience in the securities and financial services industries. He is the former Chairman of UBS Financial Services Inc., the former President, CEO and Chairman of UBS PaineWebber and has also previously served in various senior management positions with Merrill Lynch.

During the period from March 2002 to August 2005, Mr Grano served as the Chairman of the Homeland Security Advisory Council following his appointment by President George W. Bush: in this role, he was ultimately responsible for providing the Secretary of Homeland Security with real-time, real-world, sensing and independent advice in order to better facilitate decision-making across the spectrum of homeland security operations.



The CYBER1 board of directors has mandated Mr Grano to initiate the GAB, which will help CYBER1 develop and implement its mission statement and strategy on a global basis. It is envisaged that the GAB will comprise representatives from the following four distinct geographical regions:

Europe Middle East/Africa Latin America The United States

The primary mandate of the GAB will be to facilitate the successful penetration of the CYBER1 value proposition within each geographical region and concomitant to this, to prioritise cross selling opportunities within the various CYBER1 Group companies, with the resultant effect of positioning CYBER1 as a "best in class" global firm, and trusted provider of cyber security products and services to governments, municipalities, corporations and institutions.

Commenting on his appointment to the advisory board, Mr Grano stated:

"I am delighted to be joining the CYBER1 team, in supporting the set up of their Global Advisory Board. Ever since my Special Forces training and from the privilege of chairing the Homeland Security Advisory Board post 9/11, I have been dedicated to the security of our citizens, government and private sector. My experience has taught me that to win this cyber war we need to appreciate that our collective approach is not a matter of sacrificing liberty for security. Rather we need to focus on securing liberty"

CYBER1 Chairman Kobus Paulsen commented:

"We are honoured to have Joe join our Global Advisory Board. With his rich and varied leadership experience in the fields of security and financial services, Joe adds tremendous depth, business acumen and a wealth of insight into our target markets. As we enter a new period of global expansion of our services, we will undoubtedly benefit from Joe's expertise, network and immense credibility in both the public and private sectors".

