Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-12-12 15:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From December 17, 2018 until January 17, 2019, a public sale of Siauliu Bankas AB shares (ISIN code LT0000102253) owned by the Municipality of Siauliai city will be carried out with issuing auction on the last day. The maximum number of shares on sale is 2 080 901 (0.38% of share capital) The minimum number of shares on sale is 25 000 The initial share price is EUR 0.350 Trades concluded following the single price method - during public sale auction the single price for all trades is determined for the public share sale (following article 7.4.20 of the Membership and Trading rules of AB Nasdaq Vilnius). Market -VSE Public Sales (Genium INET trading system) Order book - SAB1LPS1. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com