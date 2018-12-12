World Famous DJs Prevent Suicide in Memory of Avicii

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tim Bergling, more known as Avicii, took his life on April 20 this year. The Swedish Facebook group Swedes to Tomorrowland decided to honour Avicii at one of the world's largest EDM festivals, Tomorrowland in Belgium. They created a giant flag which after the festival was signed by famous DJs around the world like Steve Angelo, Nicky Romiro, Don Diablo, Dada Life and Armin van Buuren. Now the flag is auctioned on E-bay in favor of the Swedish NGO, Suicide Zero.

Avicii flag is auctioned in favor of Suicide Zero

The flag, which was hoisted by the audience on two occasions during the festival, received great attention in the media, both nationally and internationally. Swedes to Tomorrowland have now put the flag on E-bay to donate the money to the Swedish NGO Suicide Zero.

- When someone dies by suicide at least ten people are affected. When an artist like Avicii takes his life the world is affected. We are many who have been touched by Tim Bergling and lots of people want to contribute so that fewer will experience the tragedy with suicides. We are therefore deeply grateful for the engagement and for the support of our work so that we can reach out to more about how suicides can be prevented, says Alfred Skogberg, general secretary for the Swedish NGO Suicide Zero.

- When we decided to auction the flag we looked at several organisations and we choose Suicide Zero. We like their work and their purpose is in line with our contribution. We have had a good dialogue with the organisation and hopefully the auction can raise a lot of money to support them, says Jonas Thordeman, Swedes to Tomorrowland.

Here you can follow the auction for ten days:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/192755863166

Measurements of the flag: 16x10 meters, weight: approximately 20 kg (52x33 feet, approximately 45 lbs)

About Suicide Zero:

Suicide Zero works to radically reduce the suicide rate. Every year, about 800,000 people worldwide take their own lives. That is almost 2,200 every day. Behind the statistics are parents, siblings, children, neighbors, colleagues and friends. Each year, millions of people receive the news that someone they care about has taken their life. And many of these will be traumatized upon hearing the cause of death. At Suicide Zero, we do everything we can to raise awareness, spread knowledge and provide information about how suicides can be prevented.

More about Suicide Zero: https://suicidezero.se, https://facebook.com/suicidezero, https://instagram.com/suicidezero

