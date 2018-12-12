Medical Gas and Equipment Market Worth $20.0 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Medical Gas and Equipment Market by Type (Oxygen, Nitrous Oxide, Carbon Dioxide, Gas Mixture, Vacuum System, Manifold, VIPR, Hose) Application (Respiratory, Anesthesia, Medical Imaging, Cryosurgery) End User (Hospital, Home Healthcare) - Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 20.0 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 14.0 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include rising ageing population and sub sequent increase in chronic diseases like COPD and asthma, growing home healthcare market, and growing smoking prevalence.

By product, the Medical Gas Market segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Medical Gas and Equipment Market

Based on product, the market is broadly divided into medical gases and medical gas equipment. Increasing use of medical gases for the diagnosis and treatment of various respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and other medical conditions such as cardiovascular and lifestyle diseases are further expected to drive the demand of medical gases during the forecast period.

Therapeutic segment will witness the highest growth in the market, by application

Based on application, the Medical Gas and Equipment Market is segmented into therapeutics, diagnostics, pharmaceutical manufacturing and research, and others. The therapeutic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Medical Gas and Equipment Market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases and increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders due to lifestyle changes, rising pollution levels, and growing smoking prevalance.

North America, the largest regional market for medical gases and equipment

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Medical Gas and Equipment Market in 2018, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced medical gases and equipment products, growing ageing population, the high healthcare expenditure, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, highly developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada, and the presence of a large number of leading medical gases and equipment manufacturers in the region, are responsible for the large share of the North American Medical Gas and Equipment Market.

The prominent players in the Medical Gas and Equipment Market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), The Linde Group (Germany), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. (Japan), SOL-SpA (Italy), Air Liquide (France), Praxair, Inc. (U.S.), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Messer Group (Germany), and GCE Holding AB (Sweden).

