LSP Technologies, Inc. has won a multi-year contract to supply laser peening systems to Airbus, a leading aircraft manufacturer.

Substantial equipment innovation and proprietary tooling is under development at LSP Technologies' Dublin, Ohio, headquarters, for use in new applications for aircraft parts.

LSP Technologies is working in close collaboration with Airbus to supply a portable laser peening system, complete with laser, beam delivery, tooling, and automation controls, for use at Airbus facilities.

"We are very grateful for the chance to work with Airbus, as well as the opportunity to expand the way we deliver laser technology to the aviation industry," said Dr. Jeff Dulaney, LSP Technologies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Laser peening involves focusing a narrow laser beam on the surface of metal in short patterned bursts. The resulting stress waves modify the stress profile of the metal to prevent cracking, corrosion, foreign object damage, and other forms of metal fatigue and failure.

Laser peening systems can extend the fatigue life of many parts by 10 to 20 times, far beyond the useful life of untreated metal. The aviation, power generation, automotive, and heavy equipment industries have all adopted laser peening by LSP Technologies for some of their most mission-critical metal parts to enhance metal fatigue life, lower costs, and minimize downtime.

LSP Technologies is the world's premier laser peening services, technology, and equipment provider. It is the only company in the world integrating state-of-the-art laser peening systems into manufacturing, maintenance, and research facilities.

