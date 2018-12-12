Technavio analysts forecast the data center market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Innovative approaches like submarine data centers is one of the major trends being witnessed in the data center market in Europe 2019-2023. Traditional data centers generate a lot of heat. Many service providers are trying to change the location of data centers to cooler countries to save the investment on power and cooling systems. Cooling systems account for 30%-40% of the power consumed by data centers. Subsequently, many innovations are being implemented by the data center service providers to improve the efficiency of a facility. One such innovation is the submarine data center. In 2018, Microsoft deployed a submarine data center and operated it several feet below the sea level off the coast of Orkney, a group of islands located off Scotland. Microsoft announced that the data center could hold data and process information for up to five years without the need for maintenance and help improve Internet speed in areas that lack the required infrastructure and enable easy cooling with less investment. Such innovative approaches will help reduce power consumption in data centers and hinder the growth of the colocation data center market during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the data center market in Europe is the release of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Act:

Data center market in Europe: Release of the GDPR Act

One of the biggest drivers for the data center construction and co-location market in Europe is the release of the GDPR act 2016/679. GDPR is a regulation act in the EU law on data protection and privacy for all the individuals within Europe. This act has created many vendors to construct data centers in this region. Further, any confidential and sensitive data will need to be stored in an EU-based data center. GDPR will compel numerous vendors to increase their data center construction activity across the EU. It is expected that since the main aim of this regulation is data privacy, numerous banking financial services, and insurance (BFSI) firms will migrate to an EU located cloud. This is driving demand for data centers in the region, thereby driving market growth during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on data center, "Apart from the release of the GDPR Act, other factors boosting the growth of the data center market in Europe are the growing investment in hyperscale data centers by colocation providers, the growing adoption for SDDC's, and the increase in the adoption of cloud-based storage services."

Data center market in Europe: Segmentation analysis

The data center market in Europe research report provides market segmentation by components (IT infrastructure, general construction, power management, and cooling solutions) and by region (Western Europe and rest of Europe). It also provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The IT infrastructure segment held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 62% share, followed by the general construction, power management, and cooling solutions respectively. However, during the forecast period, the power management segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the cooling solutions segment.

