Technavio analysts forecast the global cereal ingredients market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The applicability in brewing is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global cereal ingredients market 2019-2023. Cereals are widely cultivated and used for brewing globally. The major cereal ingredients used for brewing are maize, rice, wheat, barley, sorghum, millet, oats, rye, and triticale. For instance, barley is one of the most widely used ingredients for brewing beer. It contains husks that keep the grains loose in boiling water. Barley is often blended with fermented grains such as rye and wheat to brew beer. Therefore, the increasing consumption of beer will raise demand for cereal ingredients such as barley and oats.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global cereal ingredients market is the health benefits of cereal ingredients:

Global cereal ingredients market: Health benefits of cereal ingredients

Cereal ingredients are widely consumed globally for their various health benefits. Some health benefits are they are a rich source of energy, good source of proteins, and they prevent constipation. In terms of a rich source of protein, they are crucial for the health of the body as they repair and build new tissues. On an average, cereal ingredients have 6%-7% of proteins. The proteins include gliadins, globulins, albumins, prolamines, and glutelins. Every cereal ingredient has a different composition of protein content. For instance, rice has the lowest amount of protein but has the best form as it is beneficial for the cartilage, skin blood, and muscles. Thus, with many advantages such as these, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food products, "Apart from health benefits, the wide product offerings of breakfast cereal ingredients, increasing health issues, expanding base of vegan population, and the increasing use of online distribution channels are some other major aspects that are expected to boost the growth of the global cereal ingredients market.

Global cereal ingredients market: Segmentation analysis

The global cereal ingredients market research report provides market segmentation by product (rice, wheat, and corn) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It also provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting of over 46% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period followed by the EMEA region.

