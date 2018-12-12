The global edge computing market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 41% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005542/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global edge computing market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing limitations of front-end devices. Front-end internet of things (loT) devices such as smartphones, sensors, appliances with embedded electronics, actuators, and connected wearables have relatively limited hardware resources, computational power, and battery life, compared with dedicated servers or data centers. However, the need to improve loT device performance and battery life has been putting pressure on electronics manufacturers to reduce energy consumption in these devices. One of the ways to achieve improved energy efficiency in loT devices is to shift the demanding processing tasks to discrete edge servers or data centers. Therefore, the exponential growth in demand for loT/connected devices in various applications and the miniaturization of electronics and loT components are expected to further fuel the demand for edge computing solutions at the user end during the coming years.

This market research report on the global edge computing market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of 5G telecommunication networks as one of the key emerging trends in the global edge computing market:

Global edge computing market: Development of 5G telecommunication networks

The advent of 5G telecommunication technology is expected to play a significant role in accelerating the adoption of edge computing technology. 5G is touted to enable low-latency, high-bandwidth communication between the device and the network, which is expected to address the mobile connectivity issues for loT devices. The fifth generation of wireless telecom standards is expected to be made commercial by 2020, and several governments, telecom operators, communication hardware vendors, and smartphone and loT device manufacturers are already investing in developing and upgrading the existing telecommunication infrastructure. Moreover, the addition of 5G networks is expected to be followed by the influx of data from several hundred to thousands of loT devices and sensors, which will drive the need for edge computing solutions for processing the massive volumes of data.

"Apart from development of 5G telecommunication networks, the deployment of industry 4.0 infrastructure, the ongoing efforts to develop edge computing standards, the rising demand for decentralized computing to reduce latency in decision making and optimizing network traffic for sustainable energy usage are some other important factors that are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT professional services.

Global edge computing market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global edge computing market by end-user (industrial manufacturing, telecom, mobility, and government) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share close to 47%, followed by EMEA, and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth, close to 2%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005542/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com