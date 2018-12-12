The "Europe Waste to Energy Market: Focus on Technology (Thermo Chemical, Bio Chemical), Application (Heat, Electricity, Combined Heat and Power, Fuel), and Waste Type Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European waste to energy market is projected to reach $21.99 billion by 2023.

Europe has significantly been the leading the market in the waste to energy technologies. The region has witnessed a strong growth in terms of waste to energy capacities since 2008.

The economy of the region and the European Union's legislation are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The Europe waste to energy market is dominated by Germany in the year 2018. However, during the forecast period, the U.K. is expected to display the highest growth rate.

Germany is one of the top countries in the best waste to energy technologies used in the energy generation process, recording significant levels of e-waste recovery and exploring new business opportunities.

The competitive landscape for the Europe waste to energy market demonstrates an inclination toward companies adopting strategies such as business expansion, partnerships/joint ventures and collaboration, and others.

The result of the emerging strategies and developments is helping the market in the form of more business expansion being done by the key players in the waste to energy market.

Moreover, the growing market of waste to energy is further expected to increase the involvement of companies across different segments of the value chain.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stringent European Regulations for Waste Management

Increasing Demand of Renewable Energy for Power Generation

Restraints

High Cost of Operating Waste to Energy Facilities

Incessant Changes in the Government Policies

Opportunities

Collaboration of Information Technology (IT) with Integrated Waste Management Value Chain

Scope of effective Waste to Energy Technologies

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

2 Market Dynamics

3 Competitive Insights

4 Industry Analysis

5 Europe Waste to Energy Market (by Technology)

6 Europe Waste to Energy Market (by Waste Type)

7 Europe Waste to Energy Market (by Application)

8 Europe Waste to Energy Market (by Country)

9 Company Profiles

Austrian Energy Environment Group

BTA International GmbH

Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Covanta Energy

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

Keppel Seghers

MARTIN GmbH

Orsted

SAKO BRNO A.S.

Veolia Group

Waste Management Inc.

Wheelbrator Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jpsz8k/the_european?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005564/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Biofuels