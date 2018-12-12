The global generator market in data centers is expected to post a CAGR of close to 11%, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market is expected to decelerate on a year-on-year basis during the forecast period 2019-2023.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing investment in the construction of data centers. Data centers have become an important part of every organization. The increase in the amount of data generated has compelled several companies to build data centers of their own or lease out data center space. The increasing interest in cloud computing will further drive the need for data centers. For instance, in January 2018 Ringeriks-Kraft, a Norwegian energy company, announced that it signed a data center deal with an unknown, internationally listed customer. On completion, the data center will be the largest data center in Norway. Therefore, with such initiatives, the global market for generators is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global generator market in data centers 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of next-generation power monitoring and management software as one of the key emerging trends in the global generator market in data centers:

Global generator market in data centers: Use of next-generation power monitoring and management software

Data center and IT professionals continuously look to optimize power delivery to critical components while achieving savings in terms of cost and time and reducing risks. The upgrade to power monitoring and management software allows professionals to achieve such targets effectively. This software enables real-time monitoring and predictive analytics and replaces traditional manual monitoring efforts. Next-generation power monitoring solutions enable maintenance, troubleshooting, and repairs to be data driven and accurate. It incorporates a combination of comprehensive analytics, advanced workflows, and domain expertise. This software can predict component failures before they occur, thus eliminating the risk of a power outage due to equipment failure. These benefits of the software help data center operators save on millions of dollars each year. Therefore, the implementation of technological innovations, such as power monitoring and management solutions, will enable data centers and IT managers to achieve enhanced operational efficiency at reduced operational costs.

"Apart from the use of next-generation power monitoring and management software, some other factors boosting the growth of the market are the incorporation of bi-fuel technology in generators, the increased power consumption in data centers and the rising demand for data centers," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global generator market in data centers: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global generator market in data centers by product (less than 500 kW, 501-1000 kW, 1001-3000 kW, and 3000kW and above), type (diesel and gas) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The less than 500 segment led the market in 2018 with a market share close to 35%, followed by 501-1000 kW, 1001-3000 kW, and 3000kW and above segments respectively. However, during the forecast period, the 3000kW and above segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the 1001-3000 kW segment.

