Stallergenes Greer (Paris:STAGR), a biopharmaceutical company specialising in treatments for respiratory allergies, today announced that the following appointments to the Company's corporate leadership and Board of Directors were confirmed and approved by the Company's Board of Directors on 12 December 2018. Stefan Meister is appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, Michele Antonelli is appointed member of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer and Elmar Schnee is appointed Lead Independent Director.

The board of directors thanks Fereydoun Firouz, who will retire from his position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at the end of 2018, for his contribution to the company. Effective 4 January 2019, and as announced in August 2018, Stefan Meister will take over as Chairman of the board of Directors and Michele Antonelli as Chief Executive Officer.

Stefan Meister is Group Chief Operating Officer of the Waypoint Group, a business enterprise for the managers and advisers of the funds and investments associated with the Bertarelli family, which is also the indirect owner of Ares Life Sciences I S.a.r.l., Stallergenes Greer's largest shareholder. Prior to his role at Waypoint Group, Mr Meister was Chief Financial Officer of the Haniel Group, before which he was a member of the Executive Management Board of Celesio Group. Mr Meister began his career in 1991 at Novartis AG (Switzerland), holding various positions including Head of Controlling for the Pharma Division. Until May 2016, Mr Meister was a Member of the Board of Directors of the Swiss group, Straumann. Mr Meister is Swiss and holds a degree in economics from Basel University.

Michele Antonelli has more than 20 years of international experience in the biopharmaceutical industry with extensive expertise in manufacturing, commercial and general management. Mr Antonelli joined Stallergenes Greer in November 2015 as Executive Vice President, Head of International Operations. In February 2016, Mr Antonelli was appointed Executive Vice President, Head of Europe and International, overseeing both commercial and technical operations for the Company's Europe and International region. During the same period he also served as President of Stallergenes SAS. Prior to Stallergenes Greer, Mr Antonelli worked at UCB, the multinational biopharmaceutical company, as an Executive Committee Member where he held roles of various responsibility and scope in Belgium, Italy and France, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Head of Immunology Europe, overseeing the region's commercial, medical and market access activities. Prior to joining UCB, Mr Antonelli spent 16 years at Merck Serono, ultimately serving as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Biotech Manufacturing and Process Development. He is Swiss and Italian, and graduated as Doctor in Sciences from University of Bari. He trained in Biotechnology at Catholic University in Piacenza and at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.

Elmar Schnee has more than 25 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Mr Schnee is currently Board Secretary of Mindmaze SA and was, from 2016 to March 2017, Chief Operating Officer. Mr Schnee is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Santhera AG, a Swiss speciality pharmaceutical company developing medicines for rare diseases. He is also a Member of the Board of Directors of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. From November 2013 to August 2015, Mr Schnee served as a Non-Executive Director of Cardiorentis Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, where he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from October 2011 until November 2013. From 2003 to 2011, Mr Schnee held various positions at Merck KGaA, a global pharmaceutical and chemical group, having joined in 2003 as Managing Director of Merck Santé SAS. In 2004, Mr Schnee assumed responsibility for global commercial operations of the ethical pharmaceuticals division of Merck KGaA, and in November 2005, Mr Schnee was appointed as Deputy Member of the Executive Board responsible for the pharmaceuticals business. In 2006, he was appointed as a member of the Executive Board and General Partner of Merck KGaA, with responsibility for global pharmaceutical activities, and served in this position until 2011. Prior to Merck KGaA, Mr Schnee held senior positions in strategy, business development and marketing at UCB SA, Sanofi-Synthélabo SA, Migliara Kaplan Associates, Inc. and Fisons Pharmaceuticals PLC. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of four privately held life sciences companies. Mr Schnee holds a BA in marketing and a masters in marketing and general management from the Swiss Institute of Business Administration in Zurich.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER PLC

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer plc is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialization of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer plc is the parent company of GREER Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the US) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

TRADING INFORMATION

Name: Stallergenes Greer

ISIN: GB00BZ21RF93 1 Ticker: STAGR

ICB Classification: 4577

LEI: 213800CYVZA7GJQEME86

Market: Euronext Paris regulated market

This document (including information incorporated by reference in this document), oral statements made and other information published by the Company contain statements that are or may be forward-looking with respect to the financial condition and/or results of operations and businesses of the Company. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "project," "estimated," "forecast," "should," "plan," "may," "will" or the negative of any of these, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology indicating expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements include risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Without being exhaustive, such factors include economic situations and business conditions, including legal and product evaluation issues, fluctuations in currencies and demand, and changes in competitive factors. These and other factors are more fully described in the Company's 2017 annual report published on 16 April 2018 on the Company's website www.stallergenesgreer.com. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to these and other various factors. Save as required by applicable law, neither the Company nor any other person assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to notify any person of any such update.

