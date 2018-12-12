The "Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market by Offering, Type, Application, and Geography Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SLAM market is projected to reach USD 465 million by 2023 from USD 101 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 35.77%, during the forecast period.

The growth of this market can largely be attributed to the advancements in visual SLAM algorithm, growth of SLAM in augmented reality (AR), and growing demand for self-locating robotics in homes and enterprises. However, the limitation of SLAM in dynamic environments is expected to restrict the market's growth to a certain extent.

Huge middle-class population, along with rising disposable income, in developing countries will act as a growth catalyst in these counties. This, in turn, is expected to drive the SLAM market during the forecast period. Advancements in SLAM technology, like improving mapping accuracy, flexibility from cloud services, and better user experience compared to its counterpart (marker-based technology) are expected to propel the growth of SLAM in AR/VR applications during the forecast period.

The market for Fast SLAM is expected to register the highest CAGR. Fast SLAM produces accurate maps in extremely large environments and environments with substantial data association ambiguity. Fast SLAM is an efficient algorithm for autonomous navigation of mobile devices. Improving accuracy of localization and mapping and reduced hardware requirements for the process using Fast SLAM support the increasing penetration of mapping technologies in domestic robots and rising number of AR applications, which are expected to tailwind the rapid growth of this type.

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have attracted investments from both private and public sectors in APAC. Many companies are trying to identify untapped areas of commercial applications in the region, which would enable optimal utilization of AI.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 SLAM Market, By Type

7 SLAM Market, By Offering

8 SLAM Market, By Application

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

Aethon

Alphabet

Amazon Robotics

Apple

Clearpath Robotics

Facebook

Intel

Intellias

MAXST

Magic Leap

Microsoft

Mobile Industrial Robots ApS

NavVis

Rethink Robotics

Skydio

The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7cqln7/100_million?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005591/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Robotics