Fastbase Inc.: Investing: Fastbase, Inc. Stock Has Big Chance To Skyrocket

We're heading into the final stretch of Q4 and it's time to take a look at the next big investments for 2019. For investors looking to get in before the rest of the world catches on, we have found a promising young tech firm that has strong growth potential in 2019.

Last year, Goldman Sachs report told investors that the best sectors to invest in right now are tech stocks and financial. The same holds true in the fourth quarter of 2018. This year, the tech sector is one of the strongest sectors in the market, with information technology stocks gaining a cumulative 17.9% year-to-date.

Strategist David Kostin wrote, "Put simply, growth will drive technology share prices higher." Similarly, Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Golub says "Technology is our favorite sector despite elevated multiples. Fundamentals remain strong given the group's exposure to secular growth themes in subgroups such as internet and software-as-a-service."

For investors looking for new tech stocks with growth potential, we suggest looking no further than the SaaS analytics leader, Fastbase, Inc. Launched in 2016, Fastbase, Inc. represents one of the top private companies that we believe will have the biggest upside in 2019 from their current price. The web analytics leader has already achieved massive success by providing more than 1 million companies, including Fortune 500 businesses and global brands, with invaluable website visitor data, attracting attention from large investment firms.

Current Price: $2.90

(Fastbase Private Placement)

Target Price: $18-20

(June 2020)

Upside to target: 650%

What the CEO thinks: "With the world's largest, and growing, database of companies and their online behavior, Fastbase, Inc. is able to provide over 30 million companies with powerful customer data that will optimize marketing spend and help generate new leads. With our already successful portfolio of digital products, built upon Google Analytics' software, and with more exciting launches for Google AdWords customers in the pipeline, I'm sure we will reach our financial and strategic goals in 2019." - Rasmus Refer, CEO at Fastbase Inc.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Built upon Google Analytics software, Fastbase, Inc.'s software takes website visitor information to the next level by generating comprehensive lead reports that include extensive company profiles, visitor interaction, key employees with LinkedIn profile and email addresses. The powerful insights provided by Fastbase, Inc. have drastically transformed B2B sales and marketing strategies enabling B2B businesses to contact their online leads in real-time. "The digital marketing and advertising arena is expanding at an exponential rate. Fastbase has arrived in the market at the right time to support data-driven industries target and cater to their consumers," affirms Rasmus Refer, CEO of Fastbase, Inc. "Just as quick as Fastbase is growing, we are also investing heavily in R&D to advance our features and remain a competitive contender for SaaS Analytics in the digital marketplace."

Fastbase, Inc. has entered the digital marketplace with a very strong message: it's important to know your website's audience. Fastbase, Inc. continues to bring value to its software through continued research and development. The company's tremendous success has led them to get public listed in Q2, 2019 as one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world.

Invitation to buy shares in Fastbase Inc.

Prior to its listing on the AIM London Stock Exchange, Fastbase intends to raise $10M USD gross proceeds with the shares priced at $2.90 USD per share including discount on a first come first serve basis.

The private placement is limited to a minimum investment of US$ 5,000.

The closing date for reserving share: December 30, 2018.

You can make the reservation of shares to investor@fastbase.com (mailto:investor@fastbase.com) or use the share reservation form (https://privateplacement.fastbase.com/reservation).

Fastbase Inc.

European office:

Gamle Carlsberg Vej 16, DK-2500 Valby

Phone+ 45 20 300 606

www.fastbase.com (https://www.fastbase.com)

This offering is only open to non-US investors and certain US investors that qualify as accredited investors under Regulation D, Rule 501, and this offering is being made on a good-faith reliance on Regulation D Rule 506(c) and exemptions for offering securities to non-US investors.