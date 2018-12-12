As of December 13, 2018, the following instrument issued by Skandiabanken AB listed on STO Mortgage Bonds will change market segment, short name and trading code. ISIN SE0011063023 ------------------------------------------- Current Market Segment STO Mortgage Bonds ------------------------------------------- Current Short name SKAND 516 ------------------------------------------- Current Trading Code SKAND_516 ------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- New Market Segment STO Corporate Bonds ------------------------------------------- New Short Name SKANDB 516 ------------------------------------------- New Trading Code SKANDB_516 ------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB