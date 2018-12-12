The thin film PV maker projects 5.4 to 5.6 GW of module shipments next year, more than double its current projected 2018 volumes of 2.6 to 2.7 GW. First things first: First Solar was sold out through 2020 as of the Q3'18 earnings call, wih 11.3 GW of future volume booked. The company's Series 6 solar module - and its estimated $0.20/W manufacturing costs - is driving these aggressive sales. Yesterday, December 11, 2019, First Solar announced full-year 2019 guidance. The company forecasts net sales between $3.25 and $3.45 billion, with solar power system sales representing 55-60% of the revenue ...

