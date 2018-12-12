Technavio analysts forecast the global stain-resistant coatings market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The emergence of green coating technologies is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global stain-resistant coatings market 2019-2023. New coating processes are being regularly introduced amid increasing technological innovations in the global coatings and stain-resistant coatings markets. These new processes are expected to enhance coating efficiency and reduce the consumption volumes of stain-resistant coatings. As a result, there is an increased demand for specially-designed spray guns that feature high-volume-low-pressure technology and low-volume-low-pressure technology for waterborne stain-resistant coatings. This is further expected to drive the demand for innovative coating technologies. Coating manufacturers are trending toward environment-friendly green coating technologies. These technologies are priced lower than other normal protective coatings available in the market. Popular green coating technologies include DESOTHANE HD/CA 9000 series basecoat, SW 6739 Eco Green, and EcoSelect Interior Latex. Therefore, with the introduction of green coating technologies, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global stain-resistant coatings market is the increasing demand for waterborne stain-resistant coating:

Global stain-resistant coatings market: Increasing demand for waterborne stain-resistant coating

A major factor expected to support market growth is the rise in demand for waterborne stain-resistant coatings. These coatings offer several advantages and are used extensively in buildings and constructions, textiles, and medical and healthcare. Waterborne stain-resistant coatings contain lower levels of VOCs and other hazardous chemicals. Unlike solvent-borne stain-resistant coatings, which can severely impact the environment, waterborne coatings release fewer organic compounds, are cost-effective and do not require additives, thinners, or hardeners. In addition, low quantities of waterborne stain-resistant coatings can be used over a large surface area. Demand for waterborne coatings is, therefore, substantially increasing owing to these attributes.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The stain-resistant coatings market is growing due to the wide applicability of stain-resistant coatings across various end-user industries. Architectural and industrial applications of such coatings are among the major factors fueling the growth of the market. The increasing number of technological innovations in the structuring of stain-resistant coatings is another factor that is set to widen their applicability in the architectural coatings market."

Global stain-resistant coatings market: Segmentation analysis

The global stain-resistant coatings market research report provides market segmentation by type (solvent-borne stain resistant coating and waterborne stain-resistant coating), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 40% share, followed by the EMEA and Americas respectively. However, during the forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to register the highest incremental growth of close to 1%.

