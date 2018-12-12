Article L233-8-II of the Commercial code

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Regulatory News:

Cellnovo (Paris:CLNV):

Market: Euronext Paris

Compartment: Compartment C

ISIN code: FR0012633360

Website: www.cellnovo.com

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights Total gross

voting rights (1) Total net

voting rights (2) November 30, 2018 17 006 765 17 006 765 16 970 012

(1) The number of gross voting rights (or "theoretical" number of voting rights) serves as the basis for calculating the threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2) The number of net voting rights (or voting rights "exercisable at the General Assembly") is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights. It is disclosed for the proper information of the general public, in accordance with the AMF recommendation dated July 17, 2007.

