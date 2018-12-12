Teleperformance rewarded for employees' engagement, leadership, agility and focus on talents

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it has been recognized as a 2018 Aon Best Employer in seven countries: Albania, Guyana, India, Lithuania, Morocco, Tunisia, and its TLScontact activity in Lebanon.

With almost 20 years of experience in Best Employer studies across the world and backed by more than 50 years of experience in employee research, the Aon Best Employers program compares organizations to identify those striving to create a competitive advantage through their people and become employers of choice.

Teleperformance was assessed by the Aon Best Employer program on four measures:

1. Engagement: employees speak positively about their employer, intend to stay and are motivated by their experience to do their best work every day.

2. Engaging Leaders: at all levels of management, leaders are accessible, have a strong vision for the future and value efforts and results.

3. Agility: culture and resources enabling responsiveness to changing client needs, diversity of ideas and backgrounds, and adoption of new ways of working.

4. Talent Focus: attracting and retaining talents for future success, through personal development and rewards for their contributions.

"We are deeply committed to our people and focused on creating a positive workplace for our employees and engaging environment that facilitates mutual developments,'' said Daniel Julien, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance. "We are truly honored that our efforts have been recognized as an Aon Best Employer across multiple countries.

"The Aon Best Employers program recognizes the outstanding achievements of organizations that demonstrate excellence in the workplace and consistently deliver strong, sustainable business results," said Daniel Riley, Aon Engagement Culture Practice Leader Europe. "Teleperformance has become an employer of choice thanks to high employee engagement empowering results, engaging leaders across the organization, the promotion of an agile working environment, and a relentless focus on talents. We congratulate Teleperformance on achieving this recognition."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group's 300,000 employees, spread across nearly 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 $1.13).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

