Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) is proud to announce the extension of its alliance partnership with Shouqi, a leading car rental company in China, subsidiary of the Beijing Tourism Group.

Shouqi Car Rental customers are able to access Europcar's car rental services directly from Shouqi's website (www.izuche.com or email sqcs@izuche.com and will be able to purchase all inclusive packages outside of China throughout the Europcar worldwide network.

In the same way, Europcar customers have access to Shouqi's services through Europcar's website (www.europcar.com and are able to either rent a car, if they own a chinese driving license, or book a chauffeur service in China through a range of three offers: classic, business or people with reduced mobility.

"Through this continued partnership, our customers will be able to benefit from these key quality mobility offerings to fully service both their business and leisure needs within this key strategic market of China.

Furthermore, customers within China will continue to benefit and be serviced under the Europcar brand throughout our extensive network around the world, ensuring they have one central partner to book all their worldwide mobility service requirements" explained Marcus Bernhardt, Europcar Mobility Group's Managing Director, International Coverage Business Unit.

Shouqi Car Rental is one of the leading mobility players in China (N°1 long term rental provider, N°1 ride hailing provider, N° 3 short term rental provider) with a fleet of more than 70,000 vehicles, approximatively 1,100 stations and covering more than 79 domestic cities.

Europcar Mobility Group is active in more than 130 countries, serving 6 million customers with its network of 3700 stations worldwide, comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiary as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners. The Europcar Mobility Group operates an average fleet of more than 350,000 vehicles.

The China market is one of the prime targets of Europcar Mobility Group's geographical expansion strategy; partnerships being one of the ways to entry on this market. Thanks to the access to Shouqi's customers, the Europcar brand registered 7,000 additional bookings from customers within China in 20181

With this renewal of the partnership, Europcar Mobility Group will now access to all subsidiaries of the Beijng Tourism Group, including Shouqi Car Rental but also other tourism facilities owned by the Group (malls, hotels, restaurants, amusement parks…), thus aiming an increase of the bookings of 25-30% year on year.

"We are proud to have such a dynamic, active and strategic mobility partner again on our side, focusing on the massive travel opportunities from China into our Global Mobility network, as well as vice versa. The success of this partnership over the last 2 years has shown, that our strategy in entering the chinese market with Shouqi Car Rental has been the right one" said Fabrizio Ruggiero, Europcar Mobility Group's Deputy CEO, Head of Business Units.

1 Net reservation volumes YTD, end of November 2018

