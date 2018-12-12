Regulatory News:

Following the sale of 15% of Mercialys' (Paris:MERY) capital, as announced on July 26, 2018, the Casino Group has reduced its representation on Mercialys' Board of Directors from four to three seats.

During its meeting on December 12, 2018, Mercialys' Board of Directors acknowledged the resignation of the company Casino Guichard Perrachon.

Following this change, Mercialys' Board of Directors comprises 11 directors, seven of whom are independent, representing 63.6%. Women represent 54.5% of the Board of Directors.

In addition, the Audit, Risks and Sustainable Development Committee and the Appointments and Compensation Committee continue to be chaired by female independent directors and now both have 75% independent directors.

Lastly, the Investment Committee is also chaired by a female independent director. It is made up of two independent directors (40%), the Company Chairman and two representatives from the Casino Group. The latter take part in deliberations in an advisory capacity exclusively when the Investment Committee considers operations involving the Casino Group.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2018, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,130 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 178 million on an annualized basis.

At June 30, 2018, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2018, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys registration document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2017 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005643/en/

Contacts:

Analysts investors contact:

Alexandre Leroy

+33(0)1 53 65 24 39

aleroy@mercialys.com

Press contact:

Gwenaëlle Allaire

+33(0)1 53 70 23 34

gallaire@mercialys.com