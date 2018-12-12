sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,59 Euro		+0,07
+0,56 %
WKN: A0HFXW ISIN: FR0010241638 Ticker-Symbol: M8Y 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCIALYS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MERCIALYS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,811
13,03
18:16
12,88
13,00
18:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MERCIALYS SA
MERCIALYS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERCIALYS SA12,59+0,56 %