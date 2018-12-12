Branch Named In Best Company Culture and Best CEO Rankings By Comparably Awards

REDWOOD CITY, California, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch (www.branch.io), the leading cross-platform solution for deep linking and attribution, announced today that it has been named as having a Best Company Culture and as having a Best CEO in the 2018 Comparably Awards.

"One of our top priorities as founders through our fast growth was to retain the energy and culture that took Branch from a single room in Silicon Valley to the global team of more than 250 people we have today," said Alex Austin, Branch co-founder and CEO. "It's rewarding to see that reflected in these ratings."

Rankings for the Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably.com throughout the year. There is no cost to participate in the Awards and nominations are open to businesses of all sizes.

"We remain committed to not only making Branch the best linking platform in the world, but also working to ensure every one of our employees sees this opportunity truly defining their careers," Austin said.

With fourteen offices in eleven countries, Branch offers great benefits, and continued opportunities for employee growth and education. Among the many initiatives Branch supports: A Diversity & Inclusion Committee, Employee Resource Groups, a bi-annual Employee Engagement Survey, Founder Ask Me Anything Q&A Sessions, and a culture of transparency.

The Comparably Awards arrive at the close of a calendar year that included Branch's acquisition of TUNE's Attribution Analytics platform, as well as the company's rapid adoption as a trusted cross-platform marketing, engagement, and measurement solution among the Top 200 Companies in the U.S.

About Branch

Branch provides the leading cross-platform linking and attribution platform, offering solutions that unify user experience and measurement across devices and channels. Branch powers mobile links and measurement to more than 3 billion monthly users across the globe, and is a trusted cross-platform marketing, engagement and measurement solution for over 40,000 apps - including Reddit, Buzzfeed, Twitch, OfferUp, Groupon, Poshmark, and many more.

