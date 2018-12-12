The global truffle chocolate market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growth in organized retailing outlets. Organized retailers have grown worldwide with the establishment of supermarkets, drug stores, convenience stores, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Truffle chocolates are primarily sold by large organized retailers. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the major distribution channels that make truffle chocolates easily accessible to consumers. The number of supermarkets in the US grew from 36,149 in 2011 to 38,571 in 2017, thus registering the growth by a CAGR of 1.09%. Other countries that have a high degree of penetration of supermarkets and hypermarkets are the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, Poland, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Brazil, and China.

This market research report on the global truffle chocolate market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in premiumization as one of the key emerging trends in the global truffle chocolate market:

Global truffle chocolate market: Rise in premiumization

Consumers look for premium products because they are associated with higher quality, specific origin, fine flavors, and have exotically and ethically sourced ingredients. The improving lifestyle of consumers because of rising disposable income and growing health consciousness is driving the demand for premium and luxurious confectionery items. Many vendors have launched their premium products ranged exclusively for elite customers. Manufacturers of premium confectionery products like truffles and pralines are experimenting with new flavors and ethnic ingredients to align themselves with consumer preferences. New premium confectionery products with reduced sugar and fat levels are gaining popularity among consumers. For example, in 2017, Ferrero acquired a premium confections brand named Fannie May to expand its footprints in the premium confectionery products market. Some of the well-known brands offering premium confections in truffles category include Ferrero Rocher and LINDOR.

"Apart from the rise in premiumization, one other factor expected to boost the growth of the market is the rising influence of online purchasing. With the growth of e-commerce businesses worldwide, vendors have the potential to enhance their profitability. Customers prefer online shopping and pay for their orders using credit or debit cards, which help them in avoiding time-consuming journeys and billing queues. Online shopping portals have also incorporated enhanced security features for efficient customer service and payments, along with customer-friendly website designs that offer enhanced product visibility," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on human machine interface.

Global truffle chocolate market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global truffle chocolate market by product (boxed assortments-based truffle chocolate and seasonal-based truffle chocolate) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 48%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Americas is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the APAC region.

