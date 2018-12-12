The global elderberry market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005674/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global elderberry market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is health benefits of elderberry. Indeed, the key reasons boosting the demand and consumption of elderberries are the health benefits associated with elderberry products. Elderberry has been considered a medicinal plant with rich nutrient content. A 100 g serving of elderberry contains 73 g calories, 1840 g carbohydrate, 0.66 g protein, 0.50 g fat, calcium 38 mg, and 7 g of dietary fiber. It is also a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin A iron, and potassium. Some of the health benefits of elderberry consumption are that it boosts immunity, enhances heart health, and develops skin health. Thus, with many advantages such as these, the market is expected to grow with a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global elderberry market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for superfruits and functional ingredients as one of the key emerging trends in the global elderberry market:

Global elderberry market: Increasing demand for superfruits and functional ingredients

The rising consumer orientation toward H and W has resulted in increased adoption of healthy food and a healthy lifestyle. Many dietary and health issues such as obesity and undernutrition have led to high demand for healthier foods. "Superfruits" are fruits rich in nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. As the superfruit trend continues, manufacturers of food and beverages have been launching new superfruit products in the international market. The use of elderberry is also increasing in the supplement and beverage industries due to its rising popularity as a medicinal and a flavorsome fruit. In addition, new vendors are launching products with elderberry as an ingredient. For instance, in March 2018, AG Barr launched Strathmore Botanics range of water with Orange Mandarin, Apple Elderflower, and Pear Elderberry flavors.

"The inclusion of dietary and herbal supplements in an individual's diet is increasing due to the rising awareness toward the benefits of regular intake of nutrients as well as health consciousness. The demand for various herbs and botanicals is increasing as many people are opting for natural, environment-friendly products. Thus, the growing consumption of herbal supplements is expected to increase the demand for elderberry," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global elderberry market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global elderberry market by application (H and W, Beverages, foods, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 49%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to register the highest incremental growth followed by the EMEA region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005674/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com