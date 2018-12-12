Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 12 December 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 115,722 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.1000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.4500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 23.7200

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,399,739,279 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,399,739,279 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

12 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 624 23.50 16:29:57 London Stock Exchange 381 23.50 16:29:57 London Stock Exchange 1575 23.65 16:28:56 London Stock Exchange 863 23.65 16:28:50 London Stock Exchange 843 23.65 16:28:34 London Stock Exchange 3630 23.70 16:13:18 London Stock Exchange 2916 23.75 16:04:22 London Stock Exchange 3502 23.80 15:53:39 London Stock Exchange 606 23.80 15:53:39 London Stock Exchange 2543 23.80 15:48:02 London Stock Exchange 3320 23.90 15:39:06 London Stock Exchange 3465 23.55 14:52:23 London Stock Exchange 4364 23.55 14:31:52 London Stock Exchange 2496 23.55 14:31:52 London Stock Exchange 3036 23.45 13:58:18 London Stock Exchange 2917 23.45 13:58:18 London Stock Exchange 2691 23.45 13:33:55 London Stock Exchange 2949 23.55 13:27:41 London Stock Exchange 2938 23.55 13:27:41 London Stock Exchange 2922 23.55 13:27:41 London Stock Exchange 2743 23.55 13:27:41 London Stock Exchange 617 23.55 13:07:24 London Stock Exchange 3752 23.50 12:36:24 London Stock Exchange 3184 23.50 12:36:24 London Stock Exchange 3358 23.85 12:02:28 London Stock Exchange 2981 23.80 11:42:18 London Stock Exchange 3164 23.95 11:23:36 London Stock Exchange 2913 24.10 11:18:29 London Stock Exchange 434 24.00 10:44:23 London Stock Exchange 2987 24.00 10:44:23 London Stock Exchange 2952 24.00 10:27:11 London Stock Exchange 3088 24.00 10:27:11 London Stock Exchange 9264 24.00 10:27:11 London Stock Exchange 3746 23.95 09:35:18 London Stock Exchange 6738 23.95 09:35:18 London Stock Exchange 8772 23.45 09:12:15 London Stock Exchange 3517 23.45 09:12:15 London Stock Exchange 2931 23.80 08:06:18 London Stock Exchange

