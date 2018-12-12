sprite-preloader
0,259 Euro		-0,002
-0,77 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, December 12

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:12 December 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):115,722
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.1000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.4500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):23.7200

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,399,739,279 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,399,739,279 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

12 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
62423.5016:29:57London Stock Exchange
38123.5016:29:57London Stock Exchange
157523.6516:28:56London Stock Exchange
86323.6516:28:50London Stock Exchange
84323.6516:28:34London Stock Exchange
363023.7016:13:18London Stock Exchange
291623.7516:04:22London Stock Exchange
350223.8015:53:39London Stock Exchange
60623.8015:53:39London Stock Exchange
254323.8015:48:02London Stock Exchange
332023.9015:39:06London Stock Exchange
346523.5514:52:23London Stock Exchange
436423.55 14:31:52London Stock Exchange
249623.5514:31:52London Stock Exchange
303623.4513:58:18London Stock Exchange
291723.4513:58:18London Stock Exchange
269123.4513:33:55London Stock Exchange
294923.5513:27:41London Stock Exchange
293823.5513:27:41London Stock Exchange
292223.5513:27:41London Stock Exchange
274323.5513:27:41London Stock Exchange
61723.5513:07:24London Stock Exchange
375223.5012:36:24London Stock Exchange
318423.5012:36:24London Stock Exchange
335823.8512:02:28London Stock Exchange
298123.8011:42:18London Stock Exchange
316423.9511:23:36London Stock Exchange
291324.1011:18:29London Stock Exchange
43424.0010:44:23London Stock Exchange
298724.0010:44:23London Stock Exchange
295224.0010:27:11London Stock Exchange
308824.0010:27:11London Stock Exchange
926424.0010:27:11London Stock Exchange
374623.9509:35:18London Stock Exchange
673823.9509:35:18London Stock Exchange
877223.4509:12:15London Stock Exchange
351723.4509:12:15London Stock Exchange
293123.8008:06:18London Stock Exchange

