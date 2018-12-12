Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 12-Dec-2018 / 17:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Gary Elden & Alex Smith 2. Reason for the notification This is a non-discretionary share purchase under the Share Incentive Plan. a) Position/status CEO & CFO b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares of 1p financial instrument, type of instrument GB00B0KM9T71 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the SIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Names Price(s) Volume(s) Shares purchased under Gary Elden 284.5058 129 Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the SIP Alex Smith 284.5058 160 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume N/A - Price e) Date of the transaction 07/12/2018 12/12/2018 Date issuer informed of transaction f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6868 EQS News ID: 757457 End of Announcement EQS News Service

