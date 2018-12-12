Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2018) - NameSilo Technologies (CSE: URL) (OTC Pink: NTCEF) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as Brisio Innovations under the symbol "BZI". The new name reflects the evolving focus of the company as the parent company for NameSilo, LLC, with the company now providing domain name registration services and marketplace services for the buying and selling of domain names.

As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with over 2.2 million active domains under management, and over 125,000 customers from approximately 160 countries.

Prior to this acquisition, the company invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believed were undervalued and had potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors.

To close the acquisition of NameSilo, Brisio paid $12,422,000 in cash and an earn-out payment of $3,073,000 in cash and 529,499 common shares of Brisio.

Brisio reported 3rd quarter revenues of $3,395,000, a significant increase from zero earnings in the previous year. As Brisio acquired NameSilo on August 7, 2018, this represents only 55 days of revenue generated from the NameSilo operations. However, Brisio reported a total comprehensive loss of $2,054,000 due to a number of one-time costs associated with the acquisition, and other non-cash costs such as share based compensation, unrealized loss on investments and transaction costs related to the loans payable, etc.

Paul Andreola, CEO, stated: "This has been a pivotal quarter for Brisio and our newly acquired subsidiary, NameSilo LLC. We seamlessly transitioned NameSilo CEO Kristaps Ronka and his exceptional team into the daily operations of the company, all while maintaining and improving on the level of service that NameSilo clients have grown accustomed to. The significant revenue and domain-count growth we are experiencing is testimony to the dedication and proficiency that this team brings to the Company. Our recent quarterly results only reflect 55 days of NameSilo activity, and with the increasing trajectory of our growth, as evidenced by NameSilo being the second fastest growing domain registrar in July of 2018, we look forward to the coming quarters that will include additional revenue growth from our growing customer base and from a new suite of products and services."

November was been a record month, with the company adding approximately 180,000 net new domains under management.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.brisio.com, contact Paul Andreola, CEO, at 604-644-0072 or email paul@brisio.com.

