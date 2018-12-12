The "Europe Healthcare Exoskeletons Market by Application, Mobility Type, Product Function, Power Technology, and Country 2018-2023: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research estimates the total revenue of European healthcare exoskeletons market is expected to reach $32.31 million in 2018 and will continue to grow rapidly driven by an increasing adoption of exoskeletons in a magnitude of healthcare applications across Europe.

Highlighted with 23 tables and 49 figures, this 122-page report is based on a comprehensive research of Europe healthcare exoskeletons market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2023.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe healthcare exoskeletons market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, mobility type, product function, power technology and country.

Segments Covered

Based on application:

Rehabilitation

Mobility Aid

Other Applications

On basis of mobility type:

Mobile Exoskeletons

Stationary Exoskeletons

Tethered Exoskeletons

On basis of product function:

Upper Body Exoskeletons

Lower Body Exoskeletons

On basis of power technology:

Active Exoskeletons

Passive Exoskeletons

Geographically:

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of all national markets by application and mobility type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also includes Europe annual shipment 2014-2023 based on direct sales, the split of Europe revenue by revenue mode over the forecast years, average selling price of healthcare exoskeletons for 2014-2023, current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 12 healthcare exoskeleton vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe healthcare exoskeletons market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Mobility Type

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Function

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Power Technology

7 European Market 2014-2023

8 Competitive Landscape

AlterG, Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Hocoma

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Myomo

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Plc.

U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

