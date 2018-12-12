sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,60 Euro		+0,37
+2,15 %
WKN: A0X9EJ ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5 Ticker-Symbol: SANT 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
TecDAX
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
S&T AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
S&T AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,493
17,554
20:50
17,49
17,62
20:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
S&T AG
S&T AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
S&T AG17,60+2,15 %