New FranklinCovey Direct Operation will Serve Germany, Switzerland and Austria

Franklin Covey Co., (NYSE: FC) a global firm specializing in organizational performance improvement solutions, announced today the expansion of its international direct operations in Europe. This new direct operation will oversee the company's business in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. FranklinCovey will now operate directly in a total of 11 countries, including the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. FranklinCovey is also represented in more than 150 countries by an extensive network of 63 licensee partners.

FranklinCovey has been providing leadership and professional development services and consulting to the region for the past 14 years via a licensing agreement with a trusted and valued licensee partner. Just over two years ago, FranklinCovey completed a similar transition, successfully adding China to their roster of international direct offices, operating offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. With the new direct office, the company now operates offices in the top four global economic markets.

"We are excited to expand our direct operations into Germany, Switzerland and Austria," said Bob Whitman, FranklinCovey CEO. "We are grateful to our licensee partner for their great work in the region. A solid foundation has been built that will allow us to drive the business to its full potential and bring FranklinCovey's timeless and universal principles of effectiveness to organizations at an unprecedented level."

The company announced that Curtis Bateman, current Managing Director, U.K., will lead the new office. Bateman has had a significant impact on FranklinCovey's U.K. operations, helping to manage growth, business development and results. The German office will be located in Munich, placing it in a major population center and in close proximity to the other countries served by the new direct office, Switzerland and Austria.

"We want to express our deepest appreciation to our licensee partners around the world for their tremendous work and partnership," said Paul Walker, FranklinCovey's Enterprise Division President. "Our licensee partners and direct offices frequently collaborate to ensure that organizations we serve are able to unleash the full scope and power of our content and offerings. We are excited to continue the momentum already established in Germany and fully integrate the region as a direct office."

FranklinCovey's international presence and offerings have grown substantially with the company's recent worldwide expansion of the FranklinCovey All Access Pass. The global expansion of All Access Pass made nine of FranklinCovey's most prolific leadership and professional development offerings available in a total of 16 languages.

With an All Access Pass subscription, passholders have unlimited access to and are able to assemble, integrate and deliver FranklinCovey's leadership and professional development content in an almost limitless combination through various delivery channels live, live-online, on demand and integrated into existing training offerings.

To learn more about FranklinCovey's offices and locations served, visit https://www.franklincovey.com/About/global-offices.html

To learn more about FranklinCovey's All Access Pass, visit https://www.franklincovey.com/engage-with-us/all-access-pass.html

ABOUT FRANKLIN COVEY CO.

Franklin Covey Co.(NYSE: FC) is a global, public company specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty and education. FranklinCovey clients have included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75 percent of the Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as numerous government entities and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories.

