Veröffentlichung gem. § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG



Linz (pta029/12.12.2018/20:25) - Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: S&T AG Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002PSXXMVHB26433 Straße, Hausnr: Industriezeile 35 PLZ: 4021 Ort: Linz, Österreich 2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich



4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung 04.12.2018



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte in Instrumente in in % (Summe Stimmrechte des % (Summe 7.a.) % (Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Emittenten 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) neu 5,01 0,00 5,01 66.089.103 letzte 4,45 0 4,45 Mitteilung 7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte die zu Aktien gehören



ISIN der Aktien Absolut direkt Absolut indirekt Direkt in % (§ Indirekt in % (§ 130 BörseG (§ 133 BörseG 130 BörseG (§ 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) 2018) 2018) AT0000A0E9W5 0 3.310.129 0,00 5,01 Summe: 3.310.129 5,01 b.1. Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018



Art des Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Stimmrechte Stimmrechte in Instrumen Laufzeit absolut % ts Summe: b.2. Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018



Art Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum Physisches Stimmrechte Stimmrechte in des / Laufzeit oder Cash absolut % Instr Settlement ument s Summe: 8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen



Ziffer Name Direkt Direkt Direkt Total von kontrolliert gehaltene gehaltene beiden (%) durch Ziffer Stimmrechte in Finanz-/sonsti Aktien (%) ge Instrumente (%) 1 BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. 2 BNP PARIBAS 1 ASSET MANAGEMENT Belgium S.A. 3 BNP PARIBAS 1 ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Limited 4 BNP PARIBAS 1 ASSET MANAGEMENT France S.A.S. 5 BNP PARIBAS 1 ASSET MANAGEMENT Participatio ns S.A.S. 6 BNP PARIBAS 1 ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg S.A. 6 BNP PARIBAS 5 ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg S.A. 7 BNP PARIBAS 1 ASSET MANAGEMENT BE Holding S.A. 8 BNP PARIBAS 7 ASSET MANAGEMENT NL Holding N.V. 9 BNP PARIBAS 8 ASSET MANAGEMENT Nederland N.V. 9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmach (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung: N/A



10. Sonstige Informationen: 0.34% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg S.A. is owned by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Participations S.A.S. (which is wholly owned by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.) and 99.66% is owned by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.



The detailed percentage of the total voting rights under BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. are 5.01%: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT France S.A.S 4.36% BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Limited 0.63% BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Nederland N.V. 0.01%



BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT France S.A.S. is exercising 3.34% shares for direct holdings for own portfolio with no legal personality, 0.07% for indirect holdings for own portfolio with legal personality and 0.95% via proxy voting from BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg portfolios with legal personality.



BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Nederland N.V. is exercising 0.01% of shares via proxy voting from BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg portfolio with legal personality.



BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Limited is exercising 0.63% shares for direct holdings for BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Belgium S.A. portfolios with no legal personality.



Datum Unterschrift 12.12.2018 N/A (Ende)



Aussender: S&T AG Adresse: Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz Land: Österreich Ansprechpartner: Alexandra Habekost, Head of Investor Relations Tel.: +49 (0) 821 4086 114 E-Mail: alexandra.habekost@snt.at Website: www.snt.at



ISIN(s): AT0000A0E9W5 (Aktie) Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt



Quelle: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1544642700001



© pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext.adhoc. Archiv: http://adhoc.pressetext.com . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300. (END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 12, 2018 14:25 ET (19:25 GMT)



