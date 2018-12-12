For safer sailing in national waters with up-to-date information in Notices to Mariners

Bonitasoft, the largest open source provider of a BPM-based digital transformation platform, announced today that its partner IIC Technologies has been selected as a winner in the WfMC Awards for Excellence Business Transformation in the BPM Category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005038/en/

IIC Technologies wins 2018 WfMC Award for Excellence in Business Transformation (Photo: WfMC Business Transformation Awards)

IIC Technologies worked with a National Government Hydrographic Office, responsible for providing up-to-date information necessary for safe navigation in national waters, to improve its process for compiling and releasing its Notices to Mariners. As a result of moving this very complex workflow into a process-based application on the Bonita platform and integrated with geospatial data and the Geospatial Publications Module, these important safety notices are now more consistent and reliable and can even be issued on short notice for urgent conditions.

"We are delighted that this case study with our Bonita platform presented by IIC Technologies was selected as a winner for the 2018 WfMC Award," said Miguel Valdes Faura, CEO of Bonitasoft. "Their digital transformation solution has clearly improved the critical communications that mariners depend on for safe navigation at sea."

"This prestigious Excellence in Business Transformation award is for us a validation that IIC Technologies, with some of the world's biggest geospatial agencies as customers, is positioned to bring advanced BPM solutions to the geospatial domain," said Ed Kuwalek, VP of Software Engineering at IIC Technologies. "We expect to see this market expand worldwide in the near future."

About the WfMC Awards for Excellence in Business Transformation

These prestigious Global Awards for Excellence in Business Transformation recognize user organizations that have demonstrably excelled in implementing innovative business solutions to meet strategic business objectives. Business Transformation (BT) aligns people, organizational processes and technology initiatives of a company with its business strategy and vision with the aim of achieving significant competitive advantages. The award submissions were assessed by a panel of 23 judges using 15 distinct evaluation factors within the criteria of Innovation, Implementation and Impact.

The Workflow Management Coalition (WfMC) and BPM.com jointly sponsor the awards program. The Awards program is managed by Future Strategies Inc.

About IIC Technologies

IIC Technologies provides solutions and services for the acquisition, management, integration and dissemination of geospatial data. With global presence, IIC Technologies provides end-to-end geospatial solutions to the Aeronautics, Defense, Government, Infrastructure, Marine, Oil Gas, Transportation and Utility sectors.

For more information: http://www.iictechnologies.com/en-us

About Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft helps innovative companies worldwide deliver better digital user experiences for customers and employees. The extensible and open Bonita application platform unleashes the full potential of multidisciplinary development teams to create Living Apps: enterprise-grade applications that connect tailored user interfaces with reliable back-office operations and business processes, with the capability for continuous improvement to keep ahead of changes in business and technology. With more than 1000 customers in 75 countries, and its ecosystem of more than 130,000 members,

Bonitasoft is the largest provider of open-source Business Process Management, low-code and digital transformation software worldwide.

For more information: www.bonitasoft.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005038/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Bonitasoft

Carole Winqwist

+33 (62) 346-5205

carol.winqwist@bonitasoft.com

Media :

IIC Technologies

Ed Kuwalek

edward.kuwalek@iictechnologies.com