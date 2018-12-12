Sysdig Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform provides IBM Cloud users with comprehensive view of cloud environments

KubeCon CloudNativeCon North America 2018 Sysdig, Inc., the cloud-native intelligence company, today announced the availability of the first deployment of IBM Cloud Monitoring with Sysdig, a monitoring service for application visibility, alerting, and troubleshooting for enterprise DevOps and IT teams building and running business-critical applications. With IBM Cloud Monitoring and Sysdig, teams are equipped to monitor applications despite the complexity of today's cloud architecture with many moving parts like containers and microservices.

With this release, the new IBM Cloud Monitoring service with Sysdig is offered to IBM Cloud customers as they provision new servers and manage existing ones. This positions users to view, measure, and troubleshoot performance across their applications and infrastructure on IBM Cloud. Once the Sysdig agent is deployed, metrics are automatically collected for the source.

Sysdig Monitor, along with the entire Sysdig Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform, uses a single point of instrumentation to unlock new sources of data to provide visibility into containers and microservices while minimizing the amount of burden on the environment. Together IBM and Sysdig provide the end-to-end capabilities needed to develop, deploy, and operate cloud-native applications, manage container life cycles, and gain real-time visibility into the health and performance of microservices. As a result, IBM and Sysdig help enterprises build, modernize and migrate to the cloud.

"Enterprises need strong, reliable teams as they transition to cloud-native infrastructures. Together IBM and Sysdig can provide enterprises with the knowledge, technology, and capabilities they need to make this transition," said Suresh Vasudevan, CEO of Sysdig. "We look forward to working with IBM to help drive innovation and deliver enterprise-ready solutions for deploying cloud-native applications at massive scale and ease the burden of monitoring complex environments."

Key Capabilities of IBM Cloud Monitoring with Sysdig

Incident discovery and metric collection: Adaptive alerts provide notification of anomalies and events. By dynamically auto-discovering microservices and auto-collecting events and metrics from every layer of the stack, including custom Prometheus metrics, IBM Cloud Monitoring with Sysdig provides deeper container visibility to detect, alert, and mitigate suspicious activity before it impacts operations.

Adaptive alerts provide notification of anomalies and events. By dynamically auto-discovering microservices and auto-collecting events and metrics from every layer of the stack, including custom Prometheus metrics, IBM Cloud Monitoring with Sysdig provides deeper container visibility to detect, alert, and mitigate suspicious activity before it impacts operations. Enterprise scalability for dynamic cloud environments: Scales horizontally to handle dynamic workloads across clusters, regions, and clouds, enabling users to manage more with greater visibility. With the metric explorer and dashboards, users can run and display multi-dimensional queries with high-churn, high-cardinality, and high-frequency metrics across clusters, regions, and clouds.

Scales horizontally to handle dynamic workloads across clusters, regions, and clouds, enabling users to manage more with greater visibility. With the metric explorer and dashboards, users can run and display multi-dimensional queries with high-churn, high-cardinality, and high-frequency metrics across clusters, regions, and clouds. Deep insights and visualization: Auto-discovers Kubernetes environments and provides out-of-the-box dashboards and dynamic topology maps enabling users to visualize their environment and dig deeper into what matters most. Sysdig offers the ability to drill down from the service level to the system level in a few clicks to go beyond detection and identify the root cause to accelerate problem resolution.

Auto-discovers Kubernetes environments and provides out-of-the-box dashboards and dynamic topology maps enabling users to visualize their environment and dig deeper into what matters most. Sysdig offers the ability to drill down from the service level to the system level in a few clicks to go beyond detection and identify the root cause to accelerate problem resolution. Operational efficiency: Provides a one-stop-shop for all information collected and stored, along with auto-discovered metrics and configurable alerts, which radically improves day-to-day management, operational posture, and development efficiency.

Provides a one-stop-shop for all information collected and stored, along with auto-discovered metrics and configurable alerts, which radically improves day-to-day management, operational posture, and development efficiency. Forensics and post-mortem analysis: Sysdig records pre- and post-incident activity, including commands, processes, network, and file system operations to enable post-mortem analysis and forensics. This gives IBM Cloud Monitoring with Sysdig users the information they need to make informed decisions quicker.

Sysdig records pre- and post-incident activity, including commands, processes, network, and file system operations to enable post-mortem analysis and forensics. This gives IBM Cloud Monitoring with Sysdig users the information they need to make informed decisions quicker. Consolidated platform management: IBM Cloud users who choose Sysdig are able to purchase and pay for Sysdig though IBM Cloud, simplifying selection, setup, and payment.

IBM Cloud Monitoring with Sysdig is available now in US-South as a multi-zone region deployment and can be accessed within the IBM Cloud console.

IBM Cloud Monitoring with Sysdig at KubeCon CloudNativeCon

Sysdig is currently giving demonstrations of the Sysdig Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform at KubeCon CloudNativeCon North America 2018 booth P14.

Deep Dive: Falco

Who: Mark Stemm, Senior Security Engineer at Sysdig

When: Thursday, Dec. 13; 3:40pm

Where: Room 615-617

About Sysdig

Sysdig is the cloud-native intelligence company. Enterprises depend on Sysdig to deliver reliable, secure containerized applications. We have created the only unified platform to deliver container security, monitoring, and forensics in a microservices-friendly architecture. Our open source technologies have attracted a community of over a million developers, administrators, and other IT professionals looking for deep visibility into applications and containers. Our cloud-native intelligence platform monitors and secures millions of containers across hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies and web-scale properties. Learn more at www.sysdig.com

