Royalton Luxury Resorts: Royalton Cancun Debuts on the Famous Cancun Strip

This modern, all-inclusive resort features 457 luxury suites and Royalton's first ever SkyClub rooftop bar. The exclusive SkyClub boasts a rooftop pool, elegant cabanas, modern dining and an elevated nightclub experience with unrivaled panoramic views of Cancun's shoreline and the Strip. Royalton Cancun (https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.royaltonresorts.com%2Froyalton-cancun&data=02%7C01%7CSRaivich%40sunwing.ca%7C00d72b92242448503bc908d6605d98bd%7C6aba11147da14a48abde031041a66553%7C0%7C0%7C636802352478874183&sdata=czhcRFvSzvV6cgiSX8ABBwGYtGtG5ewh1UyR9gaOUNY%3D&reserved=0) is the second Royalton to feature Agave - an authentic culinary experience that combines Mesoamerican cooking with old-world Spanish recipes. In addition to Agave, guests can travel around the culinary globe with Italian cuisine at Grazie, fresh sushi at Jade and mouth-watering steaks at Royalton's signature Hunter Steakhouse. Friends can gather for a beer to watch the big game at the Score Sports Bar or an artfully crafted margarita at one of the beach bars.
Royalton Cancun's All-In Luxury (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton/all-in-luxury) concept is devoted to providing guests with a unique vacation, combining Mexico's Mayan culture with a luxury product, exceptional service and incredible attention to detail. Families (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton/all-in-luxury) can enjoy age-appropriate amenities such as the Clubhouse Kids Club, Hangout Teens Lounge, non-motorized sports and daily activities. For an upgraded experience, guests staying at Royalton Cancun can choose to upgrade to Diamond Club (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-cancun/accommodations/diamond-club) and receive a premium level of service which offers private butlers, a dedicated beach and pool area and access to the Diamond Club lounge. With all this and more, Royalton Cancun checks all the boxes on the list for a perfect vacation in paradise.
For a limited time, save up to 70% when you book your web exclusive Royalton Cancun All-In Luxury vacation at www.royaltonresorts.com (http://www.royaltonresorts.com).
About Royalton Luxury Resorts
Epitomizing modern elegance, award winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton/all-in-luxury) vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Antigua, Mexico, and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee, and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.
