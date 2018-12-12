Royalton Luxury Resorts: Royalton Cancun Debuts on the Famous Cancun Strip

SAINT MICHAEL, Barbados, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Luxury Resorts welcomes the newest addition to their property portfolio, Royalton Cancun, opening January 15, 2019. Situated within walking distance to the vibrant Cancun Strip, authentic entertainment and great shopping, Royalton Cancun provides discerning travelers a family-friendly, upscale vacation. The resort is complete with luxury room categories offering panoramic views of the turquoise Caribbean Sea or the calm Nichupte Lagoon, seven reservation-free restaurants and daily entertainment and activities.

This modern, all-inclusive resort features 457 luxury suites and Royalton's first ever SkyClub rooftop bar. The exclusive SkyClub boasts a rooftop pool, elegant cabanas, modern dining and an elevated nightclub experience with unrivaled panoramic views of Cancun's shoreline and the Strip. Royalton Cancun (https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.royaltonresorts.com%2Froyalton-cancun&data=02%7C01%7CSRaivich%40sunwing.ca%7C00d72b92242448503bc908d6605d98bd%7C6aba11147da14a48abde031041a66553%7C0%7C0%7C636802352478874183&sdata=czhcRFvSzvV6cgiSX8ABBwGYtGtG5ewh1UyR9gaOUNY%3D&reserved=0) is the second Royalton to feature Agave - an authentic culinary experience that combines Mesoamerican cooking with old-world Spanish recipes. In addition to Agave, guests can travel around the culinary globe with Italian cuisine at Grazie, fresh sushi at Jade and mouth-watering steaks at Royalton's signature Hunter Steakhouse. Friends can gather for a beer to watch the big game at the Score Sports Bar or an artfully crafted margarita at one of the beach bars.

Royalton Cancun's All-In Luxury (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton/all-in-luxury) concept is devoted to providing guests with a unique vacation, combining Mexico's Mayan culture with a luxury product, exceptional service and incredible attention to detail. Families (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton/all-in-luxury) can enjoy age-appropriate amenities such as the Clubhouse Kids Club, Hangout Teens Lounge, non-motorized sports and daily activities. For an upgraded experience, guests staying at Royalton Cancun can choose to upgrade to Diamond Club (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-cancun/accommodations/diamond-club) and receive a premium level of service which offers private butlers, a dedicated beach and pool area and access to the Diamond Club lounge. With all this and more, Royalton Cancun checks all the boxes on the list for a perfect vacation in paradise.

For a limited time, save up to 70% when you book your web exclusive Royalton Cancun All-In Luxury vacation at www.royaltonresorts.com (http://www.royaltonresorts.com).

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton/all-in-luxury) vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Antigua, Mexico, and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee, and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

