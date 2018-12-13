Elion in Katowice: Carbon Sequestration on Desertified Land Will Help Close the Emissions Gap

KATOWICE, Poland, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Utilizing the desertified land on earth to increase the carbon sequestration will help close the emissions gap", said Wang Wenbiao, Chairman of Chinese Eco-company Elion Resource Group on Wednesday at a high level forum on South-South Cooperation on climate change during the UN climate change conference in Katowice, Poland.

As the 2017 winner of lifetime achievement Champion of the Earth awarded by the UN Environment, Wang shared his experience and success in the Kubuqi greening project in Inner Mongolia, Northern China.

The Elion Kubuqi project has made remarkable contributions to global climate action: more than 6000km² of desert land was reclaimed, which helps sequester 15.4 million tons of carbon, produce 18.3 million tons of oxygen, improve water resource conservation and lift more than 100,000 people out of poverty.

Wang believes the success of Kubuqi Desert can be applied to many other countries and regions, especially along the 'belt and road', where people suffer from desertification, land degradation and climate change and he calls for a global action on increasing the carbon sequestration on desertified land.

"1 hectare of forest can store almost 1 ton of carbon dioxide per day and produce 735kg of oxygen. We know that more than 1/3 of our land surface is covered by deserts, so if we can restore and green more desertified land, it will help close the emissions gap," Wang said.

Elion is now expanding its green businesses in African countries including Nigeria and Morocco.

"China is playing a leading role in climate change effort, especially our President Xi proposed to build a community of common destiny with mankind and the reform of Chinese government structures also shows that China is committed to the Paris Agreement. This provides support and opportunities to private sectors like us. We are happy to share our 'Chinese solution' in global governance and climate change," said Wang Wenbiao.

Jorge Chediek, UNOSSC Director and Envoy of the Secretary-General on South-South Cooperation says Wang's initiative for a global action on increasing the carbon sequestration on desertified land is of great importance in fighting climate change and he hopes this kind of initiative will be followed by other countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797380/ELION_unccc.jpg